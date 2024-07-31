Ministry of Home Affairs Unveils National Forensic Infrastructure Enhancement Scheme

A Scheme “National Forensic Infrastructure Enhancement Scheme” has been approved by the Cabinet on 19.06.2024 with a total financial outlay of ₹2254.43 crore from financial year 2024-25 to 2028-29 comprising the components for establishment of 09 off-campuses of the National Forensic Sciences University, 07 Central Forensic Science Laboratories under Directorate of Forensic Science Services (DFSS), Ministry of Home Affairs in the country, and enhancement of existing infrastructure of the Delhi Campus of the NFSU.

With the enactment of the new Criminal Laws which mandates forensic investigation for offences involving punishment of 7 years or more, a significant increase in the workload of forensic science laboratories is expected. Therefore, to meet this heightened demand in the field of forensics, the said scheme has been implemented, because, significant investment and enhancement in the national forensic infrastructure is imperative, and the establishment of additional off-campuses of the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) & new Central Forensic Science Laboratories (CFSLs) would address the shortage of trained forensic manpower, alleviate the case load / pendency of forensic laboratories, and align with the Government of India’s goal of securing a high conviction rate of more than 90%.