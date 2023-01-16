Ministry of Home Affairs under the guidance of Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Iconic Events Week from 17th to 23rd January, 2023 to commemorate 75 years of India’s Independence & Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s 126th Birth Anniversary

New Delhi : Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of India’s people, culture and achievements. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in his speech on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day, had called upon all Indians to take pride in their heritage and legacy. India has a rich and glorious history, which is replete with stories of unprecedented bravery, valour, sacrifice, penance, wars and victories of our heroes. One of such great son of Mother India was Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose whose contributions to the independence movement has inspired generations of Indians and inculcates a sense of pride amongst the countrymen.

The Ministry of Home Affairs under the guidance of Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah is celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Iconic Events Week from 17th to 23rd January, 2023, to celebrate 75 years of India’s Independence. The events will be organized on the theme of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s life and his contribution to the freedom struggle. Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah will be the Chief Guest at a grand culmination event to be held in Port Blair, Andaman & Nicobar Islands on the 23rd of January, 2023.

The events will be organized in collaboration with the Central Armed Police Forces and Central Police Organisations, the Andaman & Nicobar Islands Administration, and the State Governments of Manipur, Nagaland, Gujarat, Odisha and West Bengal at locations which are related to Netaji’s life and work. In Manipur the events will be held at Mantripukhri, Keithalmanbi, Kangvai, Moirang and Nambol on 17th January, in Nagaland at Ruzazho and Chesezu Villages, Kohima on 18th January, in Gujarat at Haripura, Bardoli, and Surat on 19th January, in Odisha at Cuttack on 20th January and in West Bengal event will be organized in Kolkata on 21st January, 2023. An array of activities celebrating Netaji’s immense contribution to India’s freedom struggle have been planned to be held throughout the week at these locations,

In the spirit of Jan Bhagidari, the programmes have been designed to promote large scale public involvement in all the events, so that the citizens can take inspiration from our national heroes and carry forward the great ideals that they stood for.

A grand mega event will be organized at Port Blair in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, where Netaji hoisted the Tri-colour on 31.12.1943 for the first time on the Indian soil, much before India attained Independence.

The Ministry of Home Affairs’ Iconic Events Week is an ode to the life and contributions of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in the India’s struggle for freedom. It is a remembrance of his high ideals and a moment for all the country to draw inspiration from lives of our freedom fighters.