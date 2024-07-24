Ministry of Home Affairs Reports Open Positions in CAPFs

The number of vacancies as on 01.07.2024 in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assam Rifles(AR) are ­­­­­84,106 against total sanctioned strength of 10,45,751. Filling up of vacancies is a continuous process. The Ministry has been taking and will continue to take earnest steps to fill up the vacancies expeditiously through UPSC, SSC and the forces concerned. It may also be mentioned that 67,345 persons between April, 2023 to February, 2024 have been recruited. Further, 64,091 vacancies have been notified and are at different stages of recruitment. It is clear from the above, with insignificant effective vacancies compared to the size of the forces, the question of overtime doesn’t arise.

The Government has taken inter alia the following further steps to fill up the vacancies expeditiously in CAPFs & AR :-

Yearly recruitment for the post of Constable (General Duty) for which a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed with Staff Selection Commission (SSC). For coordinating recruitment to General Duty posts, a Nodal Force each for recruitment in the rank of Constable (General Duty), Sub-Inspector (GD) and Assistant Commandant (General Duty) has been nominated on long term basis. Directions issued to all Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles to undertake recruitment against vacant posts in Non-General Duty cadres in a time-bound manner. Timely conducting meetings of Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) for filling up of promotional vacancies. Time taken in the Medical Examination has been reduced to expedite the recruitment.

Cut off marks for short listing of candidates for Constable/GD has been lowered in order to get sufficient candidates (especially in categories where shortfalls have been observed).

A decision has been taken to reserve 10% of vacancies for ex-Agniveers in the recruitment to the post of Constable (General Duty) /Rifleman in the Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles. Further, a provision has been made for relaxation in upper age limit and exemption from the Physical Efficiency Test.