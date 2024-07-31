National

Ministry of Home Affairs Reports on Vacancies in the Border Security Force

By Odisha Diary bureau

The details of vacancies in Border Security Force (BSF) as on 01.07.2024 are as under: –

Particular Vacancy
Gazetted Officers (GOs) (Group ‘A’) 387
Subordinate Officers (SOs) (Group ‘B’) 1,816
Other Ranks (ORs) (Group ‘C’) 7,942
Total 10,145

 

The number of new posts created in BSF in the last five years is 7,372. The year-wise details are as under: –

Year No. of New Posts Created
2020 Nil
2021 108
2022 Nil
2023 54
2024 7,210
Total 7,372

 

Further, 54,760 personnel have been recruited in BSF in last five years.

Creation of posts and Cadre restructuring is an ongoing process based on the operational requirement of the force. The strength of BSF as on 01.07.2024 is as under: –

Particular GOs SOs ORs Total
Sanctioned Strength 5,532 38,344 2,21,932 2,65,808
Posted Strength 5,145 36,528 2,13,990 2,55,663
Vacancy 387 1,816 7,942 10,145

 

The Government has made special provision for recruitment of Ex-Agniveers on the post of Constable (GD) in BSF as notified in the Recruitment Rules, General Duty Cadre (Non-Gazetted) vide G.S.R. 174 (E) dated 06.03.2023: –

  1. 10% of the vacancies shall be reserved for Ex-Agniveers.
  2. The upper age limit shall be relaxable up to three (03) years for the candidates of Ex-Agniveers. Further, age relaxation of five (05) years beyond the prescribed upper age limit will be given to the candidates of the first batch of Agnipath Scheme.
  3. Ex-Agniveers shall be exempted from Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

This was stated by the Minister of State for Home Affairs, Shri Nityanand Rai

in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.