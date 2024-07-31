Ministry of Home Affairs Reports on Vacancies in the Border Security Force

The details of vacancies in Border Security Force (BSF) as on 01.07.2024 are as under: –
|Particular
|Vacancy
|Gazetted Officers (GOs) (Group ‘A’)
|387
|Subordinate Officers (SOs) (Group ‘B’)
|1,816
|Other Ranks (ORs) (Group ‘C’)
|7,942
|Total
|10,145
The number of new posts created in BSF in the last five years is 7,372. The year-wise details are as under: –
|Year
|No. of New Posts Created
|2020
|Nil
|2021
|108
|2022
|Nil
|2023
|54
|2024
|7,210
|Total
|7,372
Further, 54,760 personnel have been recruited in BSF in last five years.
Creation of posts and Cadre restructuring is an ongoing process based on the operational requirement of the force. The strength of BSF as on 01.07.2024 is as under: –
|Particular
|GOs
|SOs
|ORs
|Total
|Sanctioned Strength
|5,532
|38,344
|2,21,932
|2,65,808
|Posted Strength
|5,145
|36,528
|2,13,990
|2,55,663
|Vacancy
|387
|1,816
|7,942
|10,145
The Government has made special provision for recruitment of Ex-Agniveers on the post of Constable (GD) in BSF as notified in the Recruitment Rules, General Duty Cadre (Non-Gazetted) vide G.S.R. 174 (E) dated 06.03.2023: –
- 10% of the vacancies shall be reserved for Ex-Agniveers.
- The upper age limit shall be relaxable up to three (03) years for the candidates of Ex-Agniveers. Further, age relaxation of five (05) years beyond the prescribed upper age limit will be given to the candidates of the first batch of Agnipath Scheme.
- Ex-Agniveers shall be exempted from Physical Efficiency Test (PET).
This was stated by the Minister of State for Home Affairs, Shri Nityanand Rai
in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha.