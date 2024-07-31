Ministry of Home Affairs Reports on Vacancies in the Border Security Force

The details of vacancies in Border Security Force (BSF) as on 01.07.2024 are as under: –

Particular Vacancy Gazetted Officers (GOs) (Group ‘A’) 387 Subordinate Officers (SOs) (Group ‘B’) 1,816 Other Ranks (ORs) (Group ‘C’) 7,942 Total 10,145

The number of new posts created in BSF in the last five years is 7,372. The year-wise details are as under: –

Year No. of New Posts Created 2020 Nil 2021 108 2022 Nil 2023 54 2024 7,210 Total 7,372

Further, 54,760 personnel have been recruited in BSF in last five years.

Creation of posts and Cadre restructuring is an ongoing process based on the operational requirement of the force. The strength of BSF as on 01.07.2024 is as under: –

Particular GOs SOs ORs Total Sanctioned Strength 5,532 38,344 2,21,932 2,65,808 Posted Strength 5,145 36,528 2,13,990 2,55,663 Vacancy 387 1,816 7,942 10,145

The Government has made special provision for recruitment of Ex-Agniveers on the post of Constable (GD) in BSF as notified in the Recruitment Rules, General Duty Cadre (Non-Gazetted) vide G.S.R. 174 (E) dated 06.03.2023: –

10% of the vacancies shall be reserved for Ex-Agniveers. The upper age limit shall be relaxable up to three (03) years for the candidates of Ex-Agniveers. Further, age relaxation of five (05) years beyond the prescribed upper age limit will be given to the candidates of the first batch of Agnipath Scheme. Ex-Agniveers shall be exempted from Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

This was stated by the Minister of State for Home Affairs, Shri Nityanand Rai

in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha.