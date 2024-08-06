Ministry of Home Affairs Pushes for 33% Women Representation in Police Forces Through New Advisories

“Police” is a State subject falling in List-II (State List) of the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution of India. It is primarily the responsibility of the State Governments/Union Territory (UT) Administrations to recruit more women police personnel including improvement of gender balance. The Centre also issues advisories to the States/UTs for increasing number of women in the police forces. The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued advisories dated 22.04.2013, 21.05.2014, 12.05.2015, 21.06.2019, 22.06.2021, 13.04.2022, 27.04.2023 and 05.12.2023 to all the State Governments/UT Administrations to increase the representation of women police to 33% of the total strength. All the State Governments/UTs Administrations have been requested to create additional posts of women Constables/Sub-Inspectors by converting the vacant posts of Constables/Sub-Inspectors. The aim is that each police station should have at least 3 women Sub-Inspectors and 10 women police Constables, so that a women help desk is manned round the clock.
States have also been advised to strengthen welfare measures for women police personnel and ensure their safety and a conducive work environment such as provision of housing, medical and rest room facilities for women police personnel in Police Stations to attract women to join the Police Force.
Further, under the scheme of “Assistance to States & UTs for Modernization of Police” [erstwhile scheme of Modernisation of State Police Forces(MPF)], central assistance is also provided to all the State Governments for construction of separate toilet facilities for male and female, crèche etc.
“Police” being a State subject, the details of recruitment of women police personnel in the States/UTs is not maintained centrally. As per data on Police Organisations compiled by Bureau of Police Research & Development (BPR&D), the details of actual strength of women police personnel in the police forces of each State/UT during the last three years is at Annexure.
States/UTs wise details of actual strength of women police personnel in the police forces (Civil + District Armed Reserve + Armed + IRB) during the last three years
|Sl.
No.
|States/UTs
|As on 01.01.2021
|As on 01.01.2022
|As on 01.01.2023
|(1)
|(2)
|(3)
|(4)
|(5)
|1.
|Andhra Pradesh
|3812
|19299
|18913
|2.
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1038
|1290
|1345
|3.
|Assam
|5070
|4191
|4894
|4.
|Bihar
|14447
|19790
|24295
|5.
|Chhattisgarh
|4225
|4576
|4903
|6.
|Goa
|861
|835
|842
|7.
|Gujarat
|14718
|14681
|14775
|8.
|Haryana
|4713
|4829
|5506
|9.
|Himachal Pradesh
|2361
|2404
|2593
|10.
|Jharkhand
|4200
|3880
|4611
|11.
|Karnataka
|7750
|8240
|9081
|12.
|Kerala
|4013
|4142
|4472
|13.
|Madhya Pradesh
|5927
|7656
|7452
|14.
|Maharashtra
|28802
|30432
|32172
|15.
|Manipur
|2636
|1962
|1957
|16.
|Meghalaya
|849
|826
|818
|17.
|Mizoram
|557
|540
|602
|18.
|Nagaland
|2953
|2599
|2588
|19.
|Odisha
|5847
|5909
|6108
|20.
|Punjab
|7005
|7117
|8167
|21.
|Rajasthan
|8834
|9996
|10361
|22.
|Sikkim
|462
|531
|470
|23.
|Tamil Nadu
|23006
|22547
|25334
|24.
|Telangana
|4742
|5349
|5351
|25.
|Tripura
|1165
|1164
|1306
|26.
|Uttar Pradesh
|29435
|33425
|33319
|27.
|Uttarakhand
|2586
|2602
|2609
|28.
|West Bengal
|9627
|9558
|9603
|29.
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|539
|548
|543
|30.
|Chandigarh
|1319
|1275
|1327
|31.
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|104
|104
|104
|32.
|Delhi
|10138
|10228
|11930
|33.
|Jammu and Kashmir
|2691
|2598
|4370
|34.
|Ladakh
|308
|695
|777
|35.
|Lakshadweep
|28
|27
|26
|36.
|Puducherry
|258
|258
|268
|All India
|2,17,026
|2,46,103
|2,63,762
Source:BPR&D