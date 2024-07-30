Ministry of Home Affairs Intensifies Measures Against Child Trafficking

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) compiles crime statistics reported to it by the States and Union Territories (UTs) and publishes the same in its annual publication ‘Crime in India’. The latest published report is of the year 2022. The data on the number of victims trafficked (below 18 years) during the last five years does not show any consistent trend of increase in the numbers.

The number of victims rescued (below 18 years) during the last five years are given below:

S.No. Year Victims rescued (below 18 years) 1 2018 2484 2 2019 2746 3 2020 2151 4 2021 2691 5 2022 3098

‘Police’ and ‘Public Order’ are “State-List” subjects under the Seventh Schedule to the Constitution of India. The responsibility for preventing and countering the crime of child trafficking primarily vests with respective States/UTs, who are competent to deal with such offences under the extant provisions of law.

However, the Government of India also supplements the efforts of the States/UTs in this regard by providing them guidelines on preventing and countering human trafficking including child trafficking in the form of various advisories issued from time to time. The Ministry has provided financial assistance to all States/UTs for upgrading/setting up Anti Human Trafficking Units (AHTUs) covering all Districts of States/UTs. Advisories have been issued to establish an institutional mechanism at all levels of the State/UT – State Headquarter level, District level and Police Station level with a view to address the issue of human trafficking in a comprehensive

manner. The Ministry has also been assisting the States/UTs in holding ‘State level conferences’ and ‘Judicial Colloquiums’ with a view to sensitizing the Police/Law officers about the latest initiatives/developments for addressing the issue of human trafficking in a focused and efficient manner.

Specific information in this regard is not reported by the National Crime Records Bureau.