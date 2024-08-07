Ministry of Home Affairs Funds 33 Cyber Forensic-Cum-Training Labs Across India

As per available information, the Ministry of Home Affairs has provided financial assistance under the ‘Cyber Crime Prevention against Women and Children (CCPWC)’ Scheme, to the States / Union Territories for their capacity building. So far, cyber forensic-cum-training laboratories have been commissioned in 33 States / Union Territories.

A National Cyber Forensic Laboratory (NCFL) has been set up at the Central Forensic Science Laboratory, Hyderabad to investigate important cases of digital fraud / cyber forensics. This laboratory acts as a Model Laboratory for other Central and State Forensic Science Laboratories in the country. Further, funds to the tune of Rs. 126.84 crore have been approved under the umbrella scheme “Safety of Women” for establishment of 06 NCFLs in Central Forensic Science Laboratories located at Delhi, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Guwahati, Bhopal, and Pune.

The Government has approved a Scheme for Modernization of Forensic Capacities under which, inter-alia, assistance to States / Union Territories to develop high quality forensic science facilities with modern machinery and equipment, including cyber-forensics is available. NCFL, Hyderabad provides the necessary forensic support in cases of evidence related to cybercrime. Setting up of new facilities/Division is an ongoing process and a function of demand and feasibility in each State / Union Territory. A Scheme “National Forensic Infrastructure Enhancement Scheme” has been approved by the Government on 19.06.2024 which inter-alia includes the component for establishment of 07 Central Forensic Science Laboratories in the country.