Ministry of Home Affairs: Awareness Initiatives on New Criminal Laws

The details of steps taken for awareness generation among the general public about the new criminal laws viz., the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023 and the Bhartiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA), 2023 are as follows:

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has taken extensive publicity measures on social media platforms through publishing of advisories, press releases, infographics etc. related to the new criminal laws. PIB has also conducted Vartalap workshops, primarily for regional media, in 27 State Capitals to discuss the main features of the new criminal laws. All India Radio and Doordarshan have organized events/activities on the new

criminal laws through news bulletins, programmes & discussions and through social media platforms. Discussions with subject experts were also organized. Explainer videos on the new criminal laws were also run between programs.

MyGov uploaded Informative Flyers on the Transforming India website and on all the MyGov social media handles. An emailer for citizen awareness was sent out to about 7 crore persons on 19th February 2024. MyGov also hosted a quiz on its platform on 14th March and 12th June, 2024 to create awareness and citizen engagement. In order to ensure that citizens are aware about the transformative reforms and the positive impact it will have on the citizens, particularly women and children, the Ministry of Women & Child Development, Ministry of Rural Development and the Ministry of Panchayati Raj jointly held webinar on new criminal laws in Hindi on 21st June, 2024 in which nearly 40 lakh grass root level functionaries participated. Another webinar in English was held on 25th June, 2024 in which nearly 50 lakh grass root level functionaries participated. University Grants Commission (UGC) has circulated informative flyers to 1,200 Universities and 40,000 colleges and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) wrote to approximately 9,000 Institutions for sensitization amongst faculties and students about the new criminal laws. Higher Education Institutions have also organized day long activities on 1st July, 2024 including focused group discussions, workshops, seminars and quizzes

on various provisions of new criminal laws, highlighting the major transformation intended with wide participation of students, faculties and other staff.

An awareness programme at all Police Stations in the country was organized on 1st July, 2024 wherein a bilingual booklet highlighting the key features of the new criminal laws was exhibited for the stakeholders and public. Department of Legal Affairs has organized five Conferences in New Delhi, Guwahati, Kolkata, Chennai & Mumbai comprising delegates from police, judiciary, prosecution, prison and experts from various States. National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) has launched a Sankalan web application on new criminal laws and uploaded on its website and on Google and iOS play stores.

NCRB has made 23 functional modifications in the existing Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS) application and is providing technical assistance to the States/UTs for seamless transition to the new system. NCRB formed 36 support teams and Call Center for constant review and handholding of the States/UTs in the implementation of the new criminal laws. National Informatics Centre (NIC) has developed eSakshya, NyayShruti & eSummon Apps for facilitating videography and photography of crime scenes; judicial hearings through electronic means; and delivery of court summons electronically respectively and shared with States/ UTs and other stakeholders.