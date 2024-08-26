Ministry of Home Affairs Announces Creation of 5 New Districts in Union Territory

In pursuit of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision to build a developed and prosperous Ladakh, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided to create five new districts in the union territory.

Informing about this historic decision in a post on ‘X’ platform, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah said that with this decision, the new districts – Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra and Changthang – will take the benefits meant for the people to their doorsteps by bolstering governance in every nook and cranny. After the formation of these five districts, there will now be a total of seven districts in Ladakh, including Leh and Kargil.

Ladakh is a very large union territory in terms of area. At present, Ladakh has two districts – Leh and Kargil. It is one of the least populated areas of India. Being extremely difficult and inaccessible, at present the district administration was facing many difficulties in reaching the grassroots level. After the formation of these districts, now all the public welfare schemes of the Central Government and Ladakh Administration will be able to reach the people easily and more and more people will be able to take advantage of them. This important decision of MHA will prove to be very useful in the all-round development of Ladakh.

Along with giving “in-principle approval” for the formation of five new districts, the Ministry of Home Affairs has asked the Ladakh administration to form a committee to assess various aspects related to the formation of new districts, such as headquarters, boundaries, structure, creation of posts, any other aspect related to the formation of district etc. and submit its report within three months. After receiving the report of the said committee, the Union Territory of Ladakh will send the final proposal regarding the creation of new districts on the basis of this report to the Home Ministry for further action.

The Narendra Modi government at the Centre is fully committed to creating immense possibilities for the people of Ladakh.