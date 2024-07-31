Ministry of Home Affairs Addresses Rising Cases of Biometric Cloning for Financial Fraud

‘Police’ and ‘Public Order’ are State subjects as per the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution of India. The States/UTs are primarily responsible for the prevention, detection, investigation and prosecution of crimes including cyber fraud through their Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs). The Central Government supplements the initiatives of the States/UTs through advisories and financial assistance under various schemes for capacity building of their LEAs.

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) compiles and publishes the statistical data on crimes in its publication “Crime in India”. The latest published report is for the year 2022. Specific data regarding cases registered under biometric cloning is not maintained separately by NCRB. However, so far, around 29,000 incidents under Aadhar Enabled Payment System (AePS) frauds have been reported on National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal by citizens.

To strengthen the mechanism to deal with cyber crimes in a comprehensive and coordinated manner, the Central Government has taken steps which, inter-alia, include the following: