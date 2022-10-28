Ministry of Heavy Industries undertakes Special Campaign 2.0

New Delhi : Ministry of Heavy Industries has been conducting Special Campaign 2.0 on Swachhta within the Ministry and its Central Public Sector Enterprises and Autonomous Bodies across the country since 2nd October 2022.

Under the campaign special focus is being given to disposal of pendency and to achieve space management and enhance workplace experience in offices. Great success has been achieved in fulfilling the targets identified during the preparatory phase of the campaign. Ministry has conducted Cleanliness campaigns at 521 sites across the country. There is remarkable achievement in space freed after disposal of scrap and other redundant material. Total 20 lakh sq. feet space has been freed for gainful utilization like office space, gymnasium, library, canteen etc. 79063 files have been reviewed out of which 50517 files have been weeded out. Revenue to the tune of Rs. 3.84 crore have been generated through the sale proceeds of the scrap disposal.

The campaign is in full swing to exceed the targets set by the Ministry for the period. Targets were identified for the campaign period during the preparatory phase which started from 14th to 30th September, 2022. Main campaign is underway since 2nd Oct., 2022 and will last upto 31st Oct. 2022.

Daily progress is being monitored by a dedicated Team and uploaded on the SCPDM portal hosted by Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances. All the Central Public Sector Enterprises and Autonomous Bodies are enthusiastically participating in the campaign and celebrating it as a cleanliness festival.