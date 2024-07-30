Ministry of Heavy Industries to Enhance Workforce Skills in Capital Goods Sector

Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) under its Scheme for “Enhancement of Competitiveness in the Indian Capital Goods Sector- Phase II” has sanctioned the following projects for skill development in the capital goods sector:

A project of Rs. 2.838 cr. for the development of 23 Qualification Packs by Automotive Skills Development Council (ASDC), New Delhi for the automotive sector. These 23 QPs pertain to the following seven domains namely (i) Robotics and Automation; (ii) Smart Manufacturing, (iii) Industry 4.0 technologies, (iv) Electric Vehicle and Alternate Fuel Technology, (v) Future Technology Automotive Dealership, (vi) Automotive Sustainability and (vii) Automotive Safety. A project of Rs. 2.99 cr. for the development of 23 Qualification Packs by Capital Goods Skill Council, New Delhi for the Capital Goods sector. These 23 QPs pertain to the following domains namely (i) Advance Manufacturing Technology; (ii) Industry 4.0, (iii) Industrial Automation. A project of Rs 1.77 cr. for the development of 12 Qualification Packs by Instrumentation Automation Surveillance and Communication (IASC) Sector Skill Council, New Delhi for the Capital Goods Sector. Welding Research Institute (WRI), at BHEL, Trichy: Under the Common Engineering Facilities Centre (CEFC) component of the Scheme, MHI has sanctioned a CEFC at WRI, Trichy (Tamil Nadu)- BHEL for imparting skilling in Advanced Welding Technologieswith total project cost of Rs. 87.06 cr. The project has extension centres at Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh), Haridwar (Uttarakhand), Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh), Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh) and Ranipet (Tamil Nadu) for various advance welding technologies. Augmentation of CEFC by C4i4 Lab Pune: A project with cost of Rs. 28 crores has been sanctioned to C4i4 Lab, Pune to establish 10 cluster Industry 4.0 experience Centerson hub and spoke model across India. C4i4 Lab, Pune has established a centre at TATA Motors, Jamshedpur with cost of Rs.3 crores for skilling in the niche field of Industry 4.0, IoT, Big Data, Cloud computing, Simulation, Autonomous Robots, System Integration, Augmented Reality, Additive manufacturing and Cyber Security. The program and curricula is same throughout the country.