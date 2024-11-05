Ministry of Heavy Industries successfully completes Special Campaign 4.0 on Swachhta and minimize pendency in Government

Taking inspiration from Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision to institutionalize cleanliness and minimize pending tasks in government, the Ministry of Heavy Industries has launched the Main Phase of Special Campaign 4.0, which runs from October 2 to October 31, 2024. This campaign aims to focus on the removal of outdated files, optimize space management, and promote a sustainable and greener environment.

The Ministry has successfully completed its Special Campaign 4.0 on tidiness, implemented across the Ministry and its Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) and Autonomous Bodies (ABs) nationwide. The campaign began with a preparatory phase on September 15, 2024, focusing on space management and enhancing the workplace experience in offices. Throughout this phase, various target sites were identified pan India.

During Special Campaign 4.0, the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) and its Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) and Autonomous Bodies (ABs) conducted 1,532 outdoor campaigns, representing an impressive 233% increase over the planned activities from the preparatory phase. As a result of these efforts, approximately 31.64 lakh square feet of space has been freed, exceeding 122% of the set target. This cleared space has been repurposed for new office areas, meeting halls, and libraries.

In total, approximately 42,399 physical files and 5,792 digital files were reviewed. Additionally, 13,279 physical files were weeded out and 6,043 digital files closed.

Furthermore, MHI and its CPSEs and ABs generated approximately ₹6.95 crore in revenue through scrap disposal, contributing significantly to the initiative’s success. To raise awareness and encourage participation from other organizations, over 479 tweets have been posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) by the official social media handles of the CPSEs and ABs, highlighting the key activities undertaken during Special Campaign 4.0.

Some of the best practices adopted by the CPSEs / ABs under MHI during the Special Campaign 4.0 are under:

1. Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) Bhopal unit has transformed the WTM-STM Square area into an aesthetically pristine space. This well-maintained environment not only enhances workplace safety and productivity but also reflects BHEL’s dedication to a sustainable future.

2. The Central Manufacturing Technology Institute (CMTI) Bangalore organized an eye check-up campaign through Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital for CMTI employees and their families as part of Special Campaign 4.0.

3. The Bridge and Roof Co. (INDIA) Limited organized cleanliness drive at Govt. School at Vadodara, Gujarat promoting children’s physical health, cognitive development, and social skills, creating a well-rounded educational environment.

4. Hindustan Machine Tools (HMT) Group of Companies employees have invented Magnetic Vacuum Cleaner using scrap during the Waste to Art Competition at HMT, Kalamassery.

5. Hindustan Salts Limited (HSL) Jaipur has organized a medical check-up camp for Safai Karmcharis, ensuring their health and well-being.