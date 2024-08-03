Ministry of Heavy Industries’ PLI Scheme to Boost Domestic Manufacturing of Automobiles and Auto Components

Ministry of Heavy Industries is implementing Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Automobile and Auto Component Industry (PLI-Auto Scheme).
For PLI-Auto Scheme, FY 2024-25 is the first incentive disbursement year. The incentive slab under this scheme for Champion OEM and Component Champion is at Annexure-I.
There are 10 approved applicants with 12 manufacturing locations in the state of Gujarat under PLI-Auto Scheme of the Ministry of Heavy Industries. The details of the manufacturing locations are at Annexure-II. The tenure of PLI-Auto Scheme was extended by one year through Gazette Notifications no. SO 5486(E) & SO 5487(E) dated 29.12.2023. Therefore, FY 2024-25 is the first incentive disbursement year for PLI-Auto Scheme.
ANNEXURE-I
Table 1: Incentive Slabs for Champion OEM and New Non-Automotive (OEM) Investor Company
|Determined Sales Value (in ₹ Crore)
|Incentives
(%age of Determined Sales Value)
|<= 2,000
|13%
|> 2,000 to 3,000
|14%
|> 3,000 to 4,000
|15%
|> 4,000
|16%
|Cumulative Determined Sales Value of ₹10,000 Crores over 5 years.
|Additional 2%
Table 2: Incentive slab for Component Champion and New Non-Automotive Component) Investor company
|Determined Sales Value (in ₹ Crore)
|Incentives
(%age of Determined Sales Value)
|<= 250
|8%*
|> 250 to 500
|9%*
|> 500 to 750
|10%*
|> 750
|11%*
|Cumulative Determined Sales Value of ₹1,250 Crores over 5 years.
|Additional 2%
|Battery Electric vehicles & Hydrogen fuel cell vehicles components.
|Additional 5%
*Multiplied by a factor of 0.9 in the fifth year for eligible sales relating to Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicle components.
ANNEXURE-II
|Name of the Applicant Company
|Name of Manufacturing Location
|City/ District
|1
|Aisin Automotive Haryana Private Ltd
|Aisin Automotive Haryana Private Ltd
|AHMEDABAD
|2
|Aisin Automotive Haryana Private Ltd
|Aisin Automotive Haryana Private Ltd
|AHMEDABAD
|3
|Asahi India Glass Ltd
|Asahi India Glass Ltd
|PATAN
|4
|Lumax Auto Technologies Limited
|LumaxMannoh Allied Technologies Limited
|SURENDRA NAGAR
|5
|Minda Corporation Limited
|MindaInfac Private Limited
|SURENDRA NAGAR
|6
|Mitsubishi Electric Automotive India Private Limited
|Mitsubishi Electric Automotive India Private Limited
|AHMEDABAD
|7
|Rockman Industries Limited
|Rockman Industries Limited
|VADODARA
|8
|Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Limited
|Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Limited
|AHMEDABAD
|9
|Tata Motors Limited
|Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited
|AHMEDABAD
|10
|Tata Motors Limited
|Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited
|AHMEDABAD
|11
|Valeo India Private Limited
|Valeo India Private Limited
|AHMEDABAD
|12
|Yazaki India Private Limited
|Yazaki India Private Limited
|AHMEDABAD