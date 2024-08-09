Ministry of Heavy Industries Not Involved in e-Bus Production; Supports Through FAME India Scheme

Government is not in receipt of orders for production of e-Buses from the State Government for their public transport utility. Ministry of Heavy Industries(MHI) is not involved in any business of production or manufacturing of e-Buses.

However, the Ministry of Heavy Industries formulated the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India (FAME India) Scheme in 2015 to promote adoption of electric/ hybrid vehicles (xEVs) in India. The Phase-1 of the scheme was available up to 31st March, 2019 with budget outlay of Rs 895 Cr. Further, Phase-II of FAME India Scheme was implemented for a period of 5 years w.e.f. 01st April, 2019 with a total budgetary support of Rs. 11,500 Crore.

Under Phase-I of FAME India Scheme incentive for deployment of, 425 electric and hybrid buses were sanctioned to various cities in the country. The details are at ANNEXURE-I.

Under Phase-II of FAME India Scheme incentive for deployment of, 6862 electric buses were sanctioned to various cities/STUs/CTUs/ State Government entities for intra-city and intercity operations. Out of 6,862 e-buses, 4,901 e-buses have been deployed as on 06.08.2024. The details are at ANNEXURE-II.

MG

ANNEXURE-I

DETAILS OF ELECTRIC AND HYBRID BUSES SANCTIONED AND DEPLOYED

UNDER FAME INDIA SCHEME PHASE-I

State/City No of Buses Sanctioned No of Buses received and deployed MP/Indore 40 40 UP/Lucknow 40 40 Assam/Guwahati 15 15 J&K 40 40 West Bengal 80 80 BEST Mumbai 40 40 Hyderabad 40 40 Himachal Pradesh 75 75 Navi Mumbai 30 30 MMRDA, Mumbai 25 (Hybrid) 25 Total 425 425

*******

ANNEXURE-II

DETAILS OF ELECTRIC BUSES SANCTIONEDAND DEPLOYED

UNDER FAME INDIA SCHEME PHASE-II