Ministry of Heavy Industries Not Involved in e-Bus Production; Supports Through FAME India Scheme

Government is not in receipt of orders for production of e-Buses from the State Government for their public transport utility. Ministry of Heavy Industries(MHI) is not involved in any business of production or manufacturing of e-Buses.

However, the Ministry of Heavy Industries formulated the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India (FAME India) Scheme in 2015 to promote adoption of electric/ hybrid vehicles (xEVs) in India. The Phase-1 of the scheme was available up to 31st March, 2019 with budget outlay of Rs 895 Cr. Further, Phase-II of FAME India Scheme was implemented for a period of 5 years w.e.f. 01st April, 2019 with a total budgetary support of Rs. 11,500 Crore.

Under Phase-I of FAME India Scheme incentive for deployment of, 425 electric and hybrid buses were sanctioned to various cities in the country. The details are at ANNEXURE-I.

Under Phase-II of FAME India Scheme incentive for deployment of, 6862 electric buses were sanctioned to various cities/STUs/CTUs/ State Government entities for intra-city and intercity operations. Out of 6,862 e-buses, 4,901 e-buses have been deployed as on 06.08.2024. The details are at ANNEXURE-II.

ANNEXURE-I

 

DETAILS OF ELECTRIC AND HYBRID BUSES SANCTIONED AND DEPLOYED

UNDER FAME INDIA SCHEME PHASE-I

 

State/City No of Buses

Sanctioned

 No of Buses received

and deployed
MP/Indore 40 40
UP/Lucknow 40 40
Assam/Guwahati 15 15
J&K 40 40
West Bengal 80 80
BEST Mumbai 40 40
Hyderabad 40 40
Himachal Pradesh 75 75
Navi Mumbai 30 30
MMRDA, Mumbai 25 (Hybrid) 25
Total 425 425

 

ANNEXURE-II

 

DETAILS OF ELECTRIC BUSES SANCTIONEDAND DEPLOYED

UNDER FAME INDIA SCHEME PHASE-II

 

State / UT No of Buses

Sanctioned

 No of Buses received

and deployed
Andhra Pradesh 100 100
Bihar 25 25
Dadra & Nagar Haveli 25 25
Delhi 1321 1321
Telangana 300 0
Gujarat 800 625
Karnataka 1121 924
Maharashtra 830 817
Odisha 50 50
Uttarakhand 30 30
Uttar Pradesh 600 600
West Bengal 1230 40
Goa 150 64
Chandigarh 80 80
Jammu & Kashmir 200 200
Total 6862 4901
