Ministry of Heavy Industries Not Involved in e-Bus Production; Supports Through FAME India Scheme

Government is not in receipt of orders for production of e-Buses from the State Government for their public transport utility. Ministry of Heavy Industries(MHI) is not involved in any business of production or manufacturing of e-Buses.
However, the Ministry of Heavy Industries formulated the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India (FAME India) Scheme in 2015 to promote adoption of electric/ hybrid vehicles (xEVs) in India. The Phase-1 of the scheme was available up to 31st March, 2019 with budget outlay of Rs 895 Cr. Further, Phase-II of FAME India Scheme was implemented for a period of 5 years w.e.f. 01st April, 2019 with a total budgetary support of Rs. 11,500 Crore.
Under Phase-I of FAME India Scheme incentive for deployment of, 425 electric and hybrid buses were sanctioned to various cities in the country. The details are at ANNEXURE-I.
Under Phase-II of FAME India Scheme incentive for deployment of, 6862 electric buses were sanctioned to various cities/STUs/CTUs/ State Government entities for intra-city and intercity operations. Out of 6,862 e-buses, 4,901 e-buses have been deployed as on 06.08.2024. The details are at ANNEXURE-II.
ANNEXURE-I
DETAILS OF ELECTRIC AND HYBRID BUSES SANCTIONED AND DEPLOYED
UNDER FAME INDIA SCHEME PHASE-I
|State/City
|No of Buses
Sanctioned
|No of Buses received
and deployed
|MP/Indore
|40
|40
|UP/Lucknow
|40
|40
|Assam/Guwahati
|15
|15
|J&K
|40
|40
|West Bengal
|80
|80
|BEST Mumbai
|40
|40
|Hyderabad
|40
|40
|Himachal Pradesh
|75
|75
|Navi Mumbai
|30
|30
|MMRDA, Mumbai
|25 (Hybrid)
|25
|Total
|425
|425
ANNEXURE-II
DETAILS OF ELECTRIC BUSES SANCTIONEDAND DEPLOYED
UNDER FAME INDIA SCHEME PHASE-II
|State / UT
|No of Buses
Sanctioned
|No of Buses received
and deployed
|Andhra Pradesh
|100
|100
|Bihar
|25
|25
|Dadra & Nagar Haveli
|25
|25
|Delhi
|1321
|1321
|Telangana
|300
|0
|Gujarat
|800
|625
|Karnataka
|1121
|924
|Maharashtra
|830
|817
|Odisha
|50
|50
|Uttarakhand
|30
|30
|Uttar Pradesh
|600
|600
|West Bengal
|1230
|40
|Goa
|150
|64
|Chandigarh
|80
|80
|Jammu & Kashmir
|200
|200
|Total
|6862
|4901