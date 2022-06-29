Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) and Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) sign MoU to facilitate training in engineering trades to boost capital goods sector

New Delhi :The Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) and the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to create a collaborative ecosystem for imparting skill development training in the capital goods sector. The partnership is aimed at facilitating training in several engineering trades through Qualification Packs (QPs) developed by MHI related Sector Skill Councils (like Automotive, Infrastructure, Instrumentation and Capital Goods) under the Scheme for Enhancement of Competitiveness in the Capital Goods Sector Phase II.

Under the scheme, to cater for futuristic industrial requirements, a new component for promotion of skilling in Capital Goods Sector through creation of Qualification Packs for Level 6 and above has been introduced. Under the component, the Ministry is promoting skilling in the Capital Goods sector by creation of Qualification packages (QPs) for skill levels 6 and above.

Under this initiative, MHI shall provide 100% funding support to MHI Sector Skill Councils (SSCs) for development of new Industry Led National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF) Level 6 and above Qualification Packs (QPs). After the successful development of QPs, the MHI SSCs, with the help of MSDE (Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship) and NSDC (National Skill Development Corporation) shall deploy the developed QPs for up-skilling of existing manpower in industry. MHI shall provide linkage between Industry associations and SSCs for imparting skilling to more than 70,000 individuals over a period of three years.

Shri Mahendra Nath Pandey, Union Minister of Heavy Industries, welcomed the partnership, saying heavy manufacturing industry is one of the most important sectors in terms of employment generation, exports, and value addition to the economy. Any growth in this sector presents huge potential for the economy and is a step towards fulfilling Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

The proposed QPs shall add value to existing in-house training (mainly in manufacturing sector) by giving candidates a formal certification for the training undertaken. The standardization of curriculum, content and digital aids for training will be further helpful in conducting training in these areas. The proposed QPs shall have a blended mode of learning, i.e. online content, Project-based Learning (PBL) and On-the-job Learning (OJT). The program will be conducted through sponsorship of learners, Industries and associated organizations. Even expert technicians in industry with more than 10 years of industry experience shall have an option to be equipped and reskilled in their respective field of expertise.

Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Education, said growth of capital goods sector is correlated to the success of Make in India program. The growth in manufacturing sector will create more demand for a skilled workforce and the MoU will pave the way for creating a more skilled vibrant workforce for the sector.

Shri Pandey further informed that MHI shall also provide MSDE, necessary linkages between SSCs and Common Engineering Facilities Centres (CEFCs) including four MHI Samarth Udyog Centres set up under MHI CG Scheme Phase I and CEFC for skilling at Welding Research Institute (WRI), at BHEL, Trichy sanctioned under CG Scheme Phase II. Under the scheme, WRI Trichy will augment its infrastructure to increase its capacity to train 5000 welders incrementally, over next three years. MoU between MHI and MSDE shall ensure that infrastructure created for capital goods industries can be effectively utilized for imparting skilling in the various domains.

MSDE shall guide and facilitate SSC to ensure that skill targets are achieved.

Shri Pandey added that overall, this initiative shall produce skilled manpower that shall be able to cater to industries in various sectors such as defence, aerospace, power, automotive, capital goods etc. Such skilled manpower shall take India closer to becoming a modern, technology-led, and young global manufacturing superpower.