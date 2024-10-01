Ministry of Heavy Industries Launches PM E-DRIVE Scheme at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, approved the PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM E-DRIVE) Scheme on 11th September 2024 to promote electric mobility in the country. The scheme has a financial outlay of ₹10,900 crore over a period of two years.
Union Minister for Heavy Industries & Steel, Shri H.D. Kumaraswamy, along with Minister of State for Heavy Industries & Steel, Shri Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma, officially launched the PM E-DRIVE Scheme at a special event held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. This launch marks a significant step forward in India’s electric mobility revolution. Secretary, Ministry of Heavy Industries, Shri Kamran Rizvi, Additional Secretary, Dr. Hanif Qureshi, senior government officials, and leaders from the automotive industry also participated in the event.
The PM E-DRIVE Scheme aims to accelerate EV adoption and establish essential charging infrastructure across the country, promoting cleaner and more sustainable transportation.
As part of the scheme, the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) introduced e-vouchers for EV customers to avail of demand incentives. The e-vouchers streamline the process of accessing incentives, providing a seamless experience for both consumers and manufacturers. During the event, a live demonstration showcased dealers generating e-vouchers for customers.
During the event Union Minister of Heavy Industries & Steel, Shri H.D. Kumaraswamy, said: “Today is a landmark day, as we transition from the FAME Scheme and the Electric Vehicle Promotion Scheme (EMPS) to the PM E-DRIVE Scheme. On the eve of the 155th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, we are contributing not only to ‘Swachh Bharat’ as per the clarion call of Hon’ble Prime Minister, but also to ‘Swachh Vahan’. Through this initiative, we fulfil the Government of India’s promise to launch the scheme within 100 days.”
He further added: “With the launch of the PM E-DRIVE Scheme, the Ministry of Heavy Industries is making significant progress in promoting sustainable and inclusive mobility. This initiative is set to accelerate EV adoption across the country and further boost domestic innovation and manufacturing.”
Minister of State for Heavy Industries & Steel, Shri Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma, highlighted Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision to achieve net-zero emissions by 2070. He emphasized that the PM E-DRIVE Scheme will play a pivotal role in accelerating EV adoption and building critical charging infrastructure nationwide, contributing to a cleaner and more sustainable future.
Secretary, Ministry of Heavy Industries, Shri Kamran Rizvi, commended the automotive industry leaders for their unwavering efforts toward the growth of electric mobility in India. He urged all Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to come forward and actively contribute to making the PM E-DRIVE Scheme a resounding success.
The major components of the scheme are as under:
- Subsidies/Demand Incentives: ₹3,679 crore allocated for e-2Ws, e-3Ws, e-ambulances, e-trucks, and emerging EVs, supporting 24.79 lakh e-2Ws, 3.16 lakh e-3Ws, and 14,028 e-buses.
- E-Voucher Introduction: Aadhaar-authenticated e-vouchers for EV buyers, generated at purchase and sent to registered mobile numbers. Signed e-voucher essential for dealer submission and OEM reimbursement.
- E-Ambulances: ₹500 crore allocated for deployment. Standards will be set in consultation with MoHFW and MoRTH.
- E-Buses: ₹4,391 crore for procurement of 14,028 e-buses via CESL in 9 major cities. Preference to buses replacing scrapped STU buses.
- E-Trucks: ₹500 crore for incentivizing e-trucks, with scrapping certificates from RVSF mandatory for incentives.
- Public Charging Stations: ₹2,000 crore outlay for installing 22,100 fast chargers (e-4Ws), 1,800 for e-buses, and 48,400 for e-2Ws/3Ws in high EV penetration cities and highways.
- Test Agency Modernization: ₹780 crore for upgrading MHI test agencies to handle new EV technologies.