Ministry of Heavy Industries Launches PM E-DRIVE Scheme at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, approved the PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM E-DRIVE) Scheme on 11th September 2024 to promote electric mobility in the country. The scheme has a financial outlay of ₹10,900 crore over a period of two years.

Union Minister for Heavy Industries & Steel, Shri H.D. Kumaraswamy, along with Minister of State for Heavy Industries & Steel, Shri Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma, officially launched the PM E-DRIVE Scheme at a special event held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. This launch marks a significant step forward in India’s electric mobility revolution. Secretary, Ministry of Heavy Industries, Shri Kamran Rizvi, Additional Secretary, Dr. Hanif Qureshi, senior government officials, and leaders from the automotive industry also participated in the event.

The PM E-DRIVE Scheme aims to accelerate EV adoption and establish essential charging infrastructure across the country, promoting cleaner and more sustainable transportation.

As part of the scheme, the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) introduced e-vouchers for EV customers to avail of demand incentives. The e-vouchers streamline the process of accessing incentives, providing a seamless experience for both consumers and manufacturers. During the event, a live demonstration showcased dealers generating e-vouchers for customers.

During the event Union Minister of Heavy Industries & Steel, Shri H.D. Kumaraswamy, said: “Today is a landmark day, as we transition from the FAME Scheme and the Electric Vehicle Promotion Scheme (EMPS) to the PM E-DRIVE Scheme. On the eve of the 155th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, we are contributing not only to ‘Swachh Bharat’ as per the clarion call of Hon’ble Prime Minister, but also to ‘Swachh Vahan’. Through this initiative, we fulfil the Government of India’s promise to launch the scheme within 100 days.”

He further added: “With the launch of the PM E-DRIVE Scheme, the Ministry of Heavy Industries is making significant progress in promoting sustainable and inclusive mobility. This initiative is set to accelerate EV adoption across the country and further boost domestic innovation and manufacturing.”

Minister of State for Heavy Industries & Steel, Shri Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma, highlighted Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision to achieve net-zero emissions by 2070. He emphasized that the PM E-DRIVE Scheme will play a pivotal role in accelerating EV adoption and building critical charging infrastructure nationwide, contributing to a cleaner and more sustainable future.

Secretary, Ministry of Heavy Industries, Shri Kamran Rizvi, commended the automotive industry leaders for their unwavering efforts toward the growth of electric mobility in India. He urged all Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to come forward and actively contribute to making the PM E-DRIVE Scheme a resounding success.

The major components of the scheme are as under: