Ministry of Heavy Industries installed 532 charging stations/Infrastructure under Phase-I & II of FAME India Scheme

New Delhi : The Phase-II of Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India (FAME India) proposes to give a push to Electric Vehicles (EVs) in public transport and encourage adoption of EVs by way of market creation and demand aggregation. The scheme envisaged the holistic growth of EV industry including providing charging infrastructure and push toward greater Indigenization. FAME-II aims to support through subsidies, 7090 e-Buses, 5 lakh e-3 Wheelers, 55000 e-4 Wheeler Passenger Cars and 10 lakh e-2 Wheelers. Further, a draft National Automotive Policy has been prepared by Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) and placed on the website of MHI (www.heavyindustries.gov.in). The draft policy is holistic in nature and addresses the interests of the Automotive Industry in meeting the objectives of the Auto Mission Plan 2016-26.

The Ministry of Heavy Industries had sanctioned 520 Charging Stations/ Infrastructure under the Phase-I of FAME India Scheme. Further, this Ministry has also sanctioned 2,877 Electric Vehicle Charging Stations in 68 cities across 25 States/UTs and1576 charging stations across 9 Expressways and 16 Highways under Phase II of FAME India Scheme. Under FAME India Scheme I & II, a total of 532 charging stations have been installed as on 15thJuly, 2022 (479 FAME-I and 53 under FAME-II). Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) has informed that Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) as on 01.07.2022 established 3448 electric vehicle charging stations at their Retail Outlets (ROs).

The details are given at ANNEXURE A.

Ministry of Power on 14.01.2022 has issued the revised consolidated Guidelines & Standards on Charging Infrastructure for Electric Vehicles and it has been clarified that any individual/ entity is free to set up public charging stations provided that, such stations meet the technical, safety as well as performance standards and protocols and norms/ standards/ specifications decided by Ministry of Power, Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) and Central Electricity Authority (CEA) from time to time.

To facilitate the establishment of Charging Infrastructure for Electric Vehicles, following actions have been taken by the Government of India:

FAME-India Scheme: Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) has launched Phase-II of FAME India Scheme which provides for INR 1000 Crores for installation of Charging Infrastructure for Electric Vehicles. Grid Connectivity and Safety regulations: Central Electricity Authority (CEA) has issued amendments in the regulations regarding Technical Standards pertaining to Grid Connectivity and Safety of supply for Charging Stations.

iii. Guidelines and Standards: Revised consolidated Guidelines and Standards for Charging Infrastructure for Electric Vehicles were issued by Ministry of Power vide MoP Communication No.12/2/2018-EV (Comp No. 244347) on 14.01.2022.

Central Nodal Agency: Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) has been selected as the Central Nodal Agency (CNA) under the provisions of Guidelines issued on01.10.2019. Go Electric Campaign: Ministry of Power along with Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Ministry of Heavy Industries and NITI Aayog has launched nationwide “Go Electric” Campaign on 19.02.2021 to educate the general public on the benefits of e-mobility, inform the potential EV owners about the Government incentives for EV adoption, generate curiosity and transform the same into demand.

ANNEXURE-A

Electric vehicle charging stations operatonalised by Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) at their Retail Outlets (ROs) as on 01.07.2022

State/UT No of ROs where EV Charging Facility available Andaman & Nicobar 2 Andhra Pradesh 191 Arunachal Pradesh 9 Assam 61 Bihar 87 Chandigarh 14 Chhattisgarh 115 Delhi 75 Goa 31 Gujarat 219 Haryana 199 Himachal Pradesh 33 Jharkhand 47 J&K UT 26 Karnataka 250 Kerala 102 Lakshadweep 1 Madhya Pradesh 242 Maharashtra 183 Manipur 16 Meghalaya 8 Nagaland 6 Odisha 118 Pondicherry 3 Punjab 125 Rajasthan 281 Tamil Nadu 235 Telangana 224 Tripura 16 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1 Uttar Pradesh 308 Uttarakhand 43 West Bengal 177 Grand Total 3448

Operational charging stations under FAME-I:

Sl. No. Name of State/ UT Operational Charging stations Under FAME-I 1. Telangana 57 2. Jharkhand 30 3. Goa 30 4. Karnataka 65 5. Himachal Pradesh 9 6. Uttar Pradesh 16 7. Rajasthan 49 8. Delhi 94 9. Chandigarh UT 48 10. Delhi-Jaipur- Agra Highway 31 11. Mumbai-Pune Expressway 17 12. Jaipur- Delhi Highway 9 13. Delhi- Chandigarh Highway 24 Total 479

Operational charging stations under FAME-II:

Sl no State/UT City Operational Charging stations Under FAME-II 1 Delhi Delhi 15 2 Maharashtra Navi Mumbai 1 3 Nagpur 7 4 Tamil Nadu Chennai 8 5 Kerala Thrissur 8 6 Ernakulum 6 7 Kannur 2 8 Gujarat Ahmedabad 2 9 Karnataka Bangalore 1 10 Madhya Pradesh Indore 2 11 Rajasthan Jaipur 1 Total 53

This information was given by the Minister of State for Heavy Industries Shri KrishanPal Gurjar in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.