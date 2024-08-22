Ministry of Heavy Industries Hosts Post-Budget Webinar on E-Mobility, Capital Goods, and the Way Forward

The Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) organized a Post-Budget Webinar on “E-Mobility, Capital Goods, and the Way Forward” at Udyog Bhawan, New Delhi. The event was chaired by Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, with the participation of Minister of State Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma, Secretary MHI Kamran Rizvi, Additional Secretary & Financial Advisor MHI Arti Bhatnagar, Additional Secretary MHI Dr. Hanif Qureshi, senior officials from MHI, CPSEs under MHI, and leaders from the automotive sector.

In his keynote address, Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy emphasized, “Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision for ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ and achieving net zero by 2070 guides our mission at MHI. We are committed to advancing India’s EV ecosystem, fostering local manufacturing, and promoting sustainable growth through key initiatives such as PLI, FAME, EMPS, and advanced capital goods schemes. These efforts will accelerate India’s journey towards greater self-reliance and enhanced AatmaNirbharta.”

Minister of State Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma stated, “Under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is on track to become a $5 trillion economy, with the automotive sector playing a pivotal role. The Ministry of Heavy Industries is driving innovation and self-reliance through initiatives such as the PLI Scheme for Automobiles and Auto Components. Together, we can create a sustainable and prosperous future for India.”

The webinar featured comprehensive discussions on the Union Budget 2024-25, focusing on expanding and strengthening the electric vehicle ecosystem, including manufacturing and charging infrastructure. The session underscored the push for greater adoption of e-buses in public transport networks through payment security mechanisms.

A significant development discussed during the webinar was the completion of indigenous technology for Advanced Ultra Super Critical (AUSC) thermal power plants, which offer much higher efficiency. A joint venture between NTPC and BHEL will establish an 800 MW commercial plant utilizing AUSC technology, with the government providing necessary fiscal support.

Key initiatives of MHI were also outlined, including:

* The PLI AUTO scheme with an approved outlay of ₹25,938 crore to boost domestic manufacturing and promote localization.

* The PLI ACC scheme with an approved outlay of ₹18,100 crore for 50 GWh to enhance India’s ACC manufacturing.

* The EMPS scheme with an outlay of ₹778 crore to support EV manufacturing, particularly for 2Ws and 3Ws.

* The SMEC initiative aimed at attracting global EV investments with a minimum commitment of ₹4,150 crore.

* The Capital Goods Scheme, with a combined outlay of ₹2,203 crore across its two phases, designed to stimulate investment, strengthen technological capabilities, and boost domestic manufacturing.

The webinar was attended by Adviser at NITI Aayog Sudhendu J. Sinha, officials from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, President SIAM Vinod Aggarwal, representatives from ACMA, ICEMA, charging infrastructure providers Reliance Jio BP, Adani Power, Statiq, and Tata Power, as well as industry leaders from Maruti, Mahindra, Volkswagen, Ather, IESA, Tata Motors, L&T, IEEMA, and others.