Ministry of Heavy Industries Embarks on Special Campaign 4.0 to Enhance Swachhata and Reduce Pendency

Drawing inspiration from Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision to institutionalize Swachhata and enhance workplace efficiency, the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI), along with its Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) and Autonomous Bodies (ABs), is actively participating in the main phase of Special Campaign 4.0. This campaign, which commenced on 2nd October and will continue through 31st October 2024, aims to make impactful improvements in public sector workplaces nationwide.

Union Minister of Heavy Industries & Steel, Shri H.D. Kumaraswamy, actively participated in a cleanliness drive alongside workers at the HMT Campus in Bengaluru. He emphasized Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision for a Swachh Bharat and called for continued efforts toward a “Swachh, Sundar, and Samarth Bharat” for future generations.

During the Preparatory Phase of Special Campaign 4.0, MHI Secretary Shri Kamran Rizvi conducted inspections across identified cleanliness sites within MHI offices. He directed senior officers to contribute their best efforts to meet the targets set for the campaign, underscoring MHI’s commitment to a cleaner, more organized workplace environment.

As part of Special Campaign 4.0, significant achievements have been realized through continuous efforts. Over 12.53 lakh square feet of space has been cleared, creating a more organized and efficient work environment. A total of 24,997 physical files have been reviewed, with 7,428 files weeded out, contributing to better document management, while over 3,801 digital files have been successfully closed. Additionally, the campaign has generated a revenue of Rs. 1.59 crore through the disposal of scrap materials. These milestones underscore the impact of the campaign in promoting cleanliness, efficiency, and resource management.

On social media, more than 402 posts have been shared on X by official handles of CPSEs and ABs, highlighting the key activities and achievements under Special Campaign 4.0.

Cleanliness and transformative drive at Nepa limited, a CPSE under MHI

Cleanliness and transformative drive at BHEL’s Bhopal Unit

CPSEs and ABs under MHI are actively carrying out cleanliness initiatives across their corporate offices, regional offices, manufacturing units, and project sites. Special cleanliness drives have been organized at over 923 sites across India, achieving 100% of the planned activities under the campaign.

Cleanliness and transformative drive at HMT Machine Tools Bengaluru Complex

MHI and its affiliated bodies have adopted several best practices during Special Campaign 4.0, focusing on creating long-term value and setting benchmarks in workplace cleanliness and efficiency. These efforts underscore the Ministry’s commitment to contribute meaningfully to the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision for a cleaner and more efficient India.

Cleanliness and transformative drive at ICAT, an Autonomous Body Under MHI