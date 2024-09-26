Ministry of Heavy Industries continues to Conduct Nationwide Campaign on Swachhata under Special Campaign 4.0

Drawing inspiration from Prime Minister’s vision to institutionalize Swachhata and minimize pendency in Government, the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) alongwith its Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) and Autonomous Bodies (ABs) is working out extensive plan to actively participate in the 4th consecutive year of the Special Campaign for Disposal of Pending Matters (SCDPM) 4.0 which is being implemented in two phases namely Preparatory Phase from 15th – 30th September 2024 and Main Phase from 2nd – 31st October 2024.

MHI had been a leading performer during the Special Campaign 3.0 on Swachhata. During the Special Campaign 3.0, the Ministry achieved 2nd Position in space freed by disposal of scrap and created 21 Lakh Sq. Ft. and achieved 5th Position in revenue generation by generating a Revenue of Rs. 4.66 Crore as a proceed of sale of redundant material.

Scrap Identified for cleaning by HMT International Limited, Space Identified for cleaning at AYCL Bengaluru, Karnatak Basmatia Tea Estate, Assam With an objective to repeat its past performance, MHI alongwith its CPSEs and ABs has so far planned to conduct 111 outdoor campaigns during main phase of Special Campaign 4.0. 1.91 lakh Sq. Ft of space has been identified which is to be freed and approximately 28,000 physical files have been identified for review out of which, 5,700 (approx) are to be weeded out. Similarly, 1.05 Lakh (approx) digital files have been identified for review out of which, 86,000 (approx) are to be closed.