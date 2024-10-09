Ministry of Heavy Industries continues to Conduct Nationwide Campaign on Swachhata under Special Campaign 4.0

Inspired by the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision to institutionalize Swachhata and reduce pending matters in government, the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI), along with its Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) and Autonomous Bodies (ABs), is actively participating in the 4th consecutive year of the Special Campaign for Disposal of Pending Matters (SCDPM) 4.0. This campaign consists of two phases: the Preparatory Phase, which concluded on 30th September 2024, and the Main Phase, which is ongoing from 2nd to 31st October 2024.

During the Preparatory phase of Special campaign 4.0, Secretary, MHI inspected all the identified cleanliness sites in the office premises and directed all the senior officers to put their best efforts to achieve the target during the campaign period. Daily progress is being monitored by a dedicated team and uploaded on the SCDPM portal hosted by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances.

In addition, MHI along with its CPSEs and ABs, have planned to conduct 656 outdoor campaigns during the main phase of Special Campaign 4.0. A total of 25.8 lakh square feet of space has been identified for freeing up, which can be repurposed for activities such as new office space or meeting halls or libraries etc. Additionally, approximately 33,000 physical files and 9,700 digital files have been identified for review.

Furnace Area Identified for cleaning by HMT Machine, Space identified for cleaning at ICAT Tools Limited, Bengaluru, Karnataka Manesar, Haryana

Space Identified for cleaning at FCRI, Palakkad, Kerala Scrap Identified for cleaning at GARC, at Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

The main phase of the Special Campaign 4.0 has been launched and MHI along with its CPSEs and ABs is enthusiastically participating in the campaign and celebrating it as a cleanliness festival. The campaign is in full swing to achieve the targets earmarked during its preparatory phase.

In the Main Phase of the campaign, a significant success has been achieved as 6 Lakh Sq.ft. (approx) area has already been freed, 4,800 physical files have been reviewed out of which, 2,156 physical files have been weeded out and more than 1,600 digital files have been closed leading to generation of revenue amounting to Rs.1.12 crore.

Furthermore to create awareness and encourage other organisations more than 240 Tweets have been posted on X (Formerly known as Twitter) by the official social media handle of the CPSEs and ABs, highlighting the significant activities undertaken under Special Campaign 4.0.

(Shri Vijay Mittal, Joint Secretary, MHI reviewing the progress of the Main phase of Special Campaign 4.0 of CPSEs and ABs under MHI)

Cleanliness drive of cooling tower at NEPA Ltd Cleanliness drive at Basmatia Tea Estate Office, AYCL Ltd