Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Provides Update on Sarva Dawa Sevan Program

Sarva Dawa Sevan or Mass Drug Administration (MDA) is one of the key strategies for Elimination of Lymphatic Filariasis (ELF). Mass Drug Administration (MDA) was adopted as strategy for ELF in 2004 and the same is conducted annually.

As per the information received from National Center for Vector Borne Disease Control (NCVBDC), in India, 345 districts of 20 States/Union Territories are endemic for Lymphatic Filariasis (LF). Out of these 138 (40%) districts have cleared the Transmission Assessment Survey (TAS-I) and stopped the Mass Drug Administration (MDA). The number of districts cleared TAS-I, TAS-II, and TAS-III is 138, 128 and 106 respectively (Cumulative). State wise TAS status is tabulated below: