Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Provides Update on Sarva Dawa Sevan Program

By Odisha Diary bureau

Sarva Dawa Sevan or Mass Drug Administration (MDA) is one of the key strategies for Elimination of Lymphatic Filariasis (ELF). Mass Drug Administration (MDA) was adopted as strategy for ELF in 2004 and the same is conducted annually.

As per the information received from National Center for Vector Borne Disease Control (NCVBDC), in India, 345 districts of 20 States/Union Territories are endemic for Lymphatic Filariasis (LF). Out of these 138 (40%) districts have cleared the Transmission Assessment Survey (TAS-I) and stopped the Mass Drug Administration (MDA). The number of districts cleared TAS-I, TAS-II, and TAS-III is 138, 128 and 106 respectively (Cumulative). State wise TAS status is tabulated below:

 

State wise TAS-1, TAS-2 and TAS-3 status
State TAS-1 (Cleared) TAS-2

(Cleared)

 TAS-3

(Cleared)
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 3 2 2
Andhra Pradesh 9 8 8
Assam 12 12 11
Bihar 0 0 0
Chhattisgarh 3 2 0
Dadra and Nagar Haveli

and Daman and Diu

 3 2 2
Goa 2 2 2
Gujarat 17 16 14
Jharkhand 0 0 0
Karnataka 5 3 3
Kerala 9 9 9
Lakshadweep 1 1 0
Madhya Pradesh 4 3 2
Maharashtra 8 8 8
Odisha 9 9 7
Puducherry 1 1 1
Tamil Nadu 25 25 25
Telangana 14 14 3
Uttar Pradesh 1 1 1
West Bengal 12 10 8
Total 138 128 106

 

Odisha Diary bureau
