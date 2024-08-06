National

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Provides Latest Update on Child Immunization Efforts

The National Full Immunization coverage for FY 2023-24 is 93.5%.  (Source Health Management Information System). The state-wise Full Immunization Coverage for FY 2023-24 is placed in Annexure.

Under the Universal immunization program, all eligible children up to the age of 2 years are administered vaccination doses as per the immunization schedule. Mission Indradhanush (MI) and Intensified Mission Indradhanush (IMI), are special catch-up campaigns conducted at regular intervals to ensure vaccination of the left out and dropped-out children and pregnant women in the areas of low immunization coverage.

The Government of India encourages States/UTs to have model Immunization centers. Immunization camps are also conducted in the states as per the requirements. The model Immunization centers are already operational in the States of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and in the Union Territories of Chandigarh and Ladakh.

Annexure

Percentage Full Immunization coverage (FIC) for FY 2023-24

STATE/UT

2023-2024

India

93.5

Andaman & Nicobar Islands

79.79

Andhra Pradesh

101.26

Arunachal Pradesh

79.41

Assam

85.40

Bihar

83.54

Chandigarh

96.97

Chhattisgarh

96.54

Delhi

105.03

Goa

91.26

Gujarat

95.95

Haryana

91.71

Himachal Pradesh

84.87

Jammu And Kashmir

108.66

Jharkhand

97.28

Karnataka

98.44

Kerala

85.40

Ladakh

91.99

Lakshadweep

108.79

Madhya Pradesh

93.19

Maharashtra

101.04

Manipur

82.93

Meghalaya

96.71

Mizoram

101.10

Nagaland

62.18

Odisha

82.02

Puducherry

59.62

Punjab

93.96

Rajasthan

76.63

Sikkim

65.47

Tamil Nadu

85.13

Telangana

106.13

The Dadra And Nagar Haveli And Daman And Diu

48.03

Tripura

98.00

Uttar Pradesh

99.41

Uttarakhand

93.72

West Bengal

98.01
