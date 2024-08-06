Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Provides Latest Update on Child Immunization Efforts

The National Full Immunization coverage for FY 2023-24 is 93.5%. (Source Health Management Information System). The state-wise Full Immunization Coverage for FY 2023-24 is placed in Annexure.

Under the Universal immunization program, all eligible children up to the age of 2 years are administered vaccination doses as per the immunization schedule. Mission Indradhanush (MI) and Intensified Mission Indradhanush (IMI), are special catch-up campaigns conducted at regular intervals to ensure vaccination of the left out and dropped-out children and pregnant women in the areas of low immunization coverage.

The Government of India encourages States/UTs to have model Immunization centers. Immunization camps are also conducted in the states as per the requirements. The model Immunization centers are already operational in the States of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and in the Union Territories of Chandigarh and Ladakh.

Annexure

Percentage Full Immunization coverage (FIC) for FY 2023-24