Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India provides financial and technical support to the States/UTs for strengthening their healthcare systems: Sarbananda Sonowal

The primary responsibility for ensuring healthcare services lies with respective State/UT Governments. Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India provides financial and technical support to the States/UTs for strengthening their healthcare systems including support for engagement of doctors and for mainstreaming of AYUSH through co-located facilities, based on the requirements posed by the States/UTs in their Programme Implementation Plans (PIPs) within their overall resource envelope.

Under National Health Mission (NHM) of which National Rural Health Mission (NRHM) is one of the component, engagement of Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) doctors/ paramedics is being supported, provided they are co-located with existing District Hospitals (DHs), Community Health Centres (CHCs) and Primary Health Centres (PHCs) with priority given to remote PHCs and CHCs.

Ministry of Ayush is implementing the Centrally Sponsored Scheme of the National AYUSH Mission (NAM) through State/UT Governments and providing financial assistance to them for development & promotion of AYUSH systems of medicine as per the proposals received in their State Annual Action Plans (SAAPs). The Mission inter-alia makes provision for the different activities including AYUSH Public Health Programme of Integration of AYUSH with National Programme for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases and Stroke (NPCDCS). State/UT Governments may avail the eligible financial assistance by submitting the suitable proposals through SAAPs.

Further, the Department of Health & Family Welfare provides technical and financial support to the States/UTs under the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases and Stroke (NPCDCS), as part of National Health Mission (NHM), based on the proposals received from the States/UTs and subject to the resource envelope. The programme focusses on strengthening infrastructure, human resource development, health promotion & awareness generation, screening, early diagnosis, management and referral to an appropriate level of healthcare facility for treatment of the Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs). Under NPCDCS, 707 District NCD Clinics, 193 District Cardiac Care Units, 268 Day Care Centres and 5541 Community Health Centre NCD Clinics have been set up.

The Central Government Implements Strengthening of Tertiary Care Cancer Facilities Scheme in order to enhance the facilities for tertiary care of cancer. 19 State Cancer Institutes (SCIs) and 20 Tertiary Care Cancer Centres (TCCCs) have been approved under the said scheme.

This information was given by Minister of Ayush Shri Sarbananda Sonowal in a written reply in loksabha today.