Ministry of Food Processing Industries promoting Startups in the food processing sector

The Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) had organized a Startup Conclave titled SUFALAM (Startup Forum for Aspiring Leaders and Mentors) on 13-14 February, 2024 at New Delhi to promote Startups in the food processing sector. The event had knowledge session, panel discussion, networking & pitching session along with exhibition showcasing novel products from the startups.

MoFPI has supported 38 Startups, through its two autonomous Institutions namely, National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship & Management, Kundli, Haryana (NIFTEM-K) and National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship & Management, Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu (NIFTEM-T). Six of them are the winners of National Level Startup Grand Challenge conducted last year and awarded with cash prize of Rs.3 lakh each.

The Institutes also provide handholding support, mentorship, training, access to facilities such as Pilot Plant, NABL-accredited Food Testing Labs, incubation services, quality testing, R&D support, networking opportunities, etc. to these Startups.

These startups in the Food and Allied sectors developing value-added products, bringing innovative technologies, enhancing productivity & efficiency in food processing, fostering entrepreneurship, providing job opportunities and skill development, which boosts economies and contribute in inclusive growth.