Ministry of Food Processing industries (MoFPI) has, so far, approved a total of3 Agro Processing Clusters, 28 Integrated Cold Chains, 34 Food Processing Units, 5Creation of Backward & Forward Linkages and 5 Operation Greens projects in Uttar Pradesh: Prahlad Singh Patel

The Minister of State for Food Processing Industries, Shri Prahlad Singh Patel in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today informed that the State/Union Territory -wise number of Mega Food Parks, Agro Processing Clusters,Integrated Cold Chains, Food Processing Units, Creation of Backward & Forward Linkages, Operation Greens Projects approved for assistance under corresponding component schemes of Pradhan MantriKisan SAMPADA Yojana (PMKSY) including in Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Bihar, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh is placed at Annexure-I.

Ministry of Food Processing industries (MoFPI) has, so far, approved a total of3 Agro Processing Clusters, 28 Integrated Cold Chains, 34 Food Processing Units, 5Creation of Backward & Forward Linkages and 5 Operation Greens projects in Uttar Pradesh with estimated direct/ indirect employment of 47946. These projects involveGrants amounting to Rs 469 Crore, processing & preservation capacity of about 19.61 Lakh Metric Ton/Annum and investment leverage of aboutRs 1562 Crore. Out of these projects, 1 Agro Processing Cluster, 8 Integrated Cold Chains, 21 Food Processing Units, & 5 Operation Greens projects have been approved since 2019-20.

MoFPI provides Grants in the form of capital subsidy to eligible project proposals, selected on the basis of Expression of Interest issued from time to time, under its component schemes of PMKSY for setting up of food processing / preservation industries including Agro Processing clusters (Mini Food Parks) and Food Processing Units. PMKSY is not any region or state specific, but demand driven and is implemented across the country including all the regions of Uttar Pradesh Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Bihar and Haryana. Year-wise assistance provided for setting up Food Processing Parks/ Units under PMKSY since 2019-20 is placed at Annexure-II. So far, a total of 1 Mega Food Park and 13 Food Processing Units have been approved in Sonipat District under PMKSY.

Annexure-I

State/Union Territory -wise number of Projects approved for assistance under

Pradhan Mantri Kisan SAMPADA Yojana (PMKSY)

Sl. No STATE/UT Mega Food Park Integrated Cold Chain Agro processing Cluster Food Processing Unit Creation of Backward & Forwardlinkages Operation Greens 1 Andhra Pradesh 3 33 4 11 0 20 2 ArunachalPradesh 1 1 0 10 0 0 3 Assam 1 2 8 38 1 1 4 Bihar 2 6 1 5 0 0 5 Chhattisgarh 1 2 1 4 1 0 6 Goa 0 0 0 1 0 0 7 Gujarat 2 29 4 40 8 9 8 Haryana 2 19 3 19 0 0 9 Himachal Pradesh 1 17 2 20 2 2 10 Jharkhand 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 Karnataka 2 17 5 21 3 0 12 Kerala 2 6 2 19 1 0 13 Madhya Pradesh 2 13 5 22 1 2 14 Maharashtra 3 68 14 88 11 9 15 Manipur 1 1 0 2 0 0 16 Meghalaya 1 0 1 2 0 0 17 Mizoram 1 2 0 1 0 0 18 Nagaland 1 3 0 4 0 0 19 Odisha 2 7 1 4 0 0 20 Punjab 3 24 3 17 4 1 21 Rajasthan 2 13 4 24 6 1 22 Sikkim 0 0 0 1 0 0 23 Tamil Nadu 1 16 11 32 9 2 24 Telangana 2 14 5 9 1 0 25 Tripura 1 0 0 5 0 0 26 Uttar Pradesh 0 28 3 34 5 5 27 Uttarakhand 2 30 1 18 4 0 28 West Bengal 1 15 0 15 1 0 29 Andaman &Nicobar 0 2 0 0 0 0 30 Chandigarh 0 0 0 0 0 0 31 D&N Haveli andDaman & Diu 0 0 0 1 0 0 32 Delhi 0 0 0 0 0 0 33 Jammu &Kashmir 1 7 1 18 3 0 34 Ladakh 0 0 0 0 0 0 35 Lakshadweep 0 0 0 0 0 0 36 Pudduchery 0 1 0 0 0 0

ANNEXURE-II

