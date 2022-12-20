Ministry of Food Processing Industries is mandated to create post-harvest infrastructure and processing facilities: Prahlad Singh Patel

The Ministry of Food Processing Industries is mandated to create post-harvest infrastructure and processing facilities, inter-alia, to boost the overall development of the food processing sector including reduction in post-harvest losses; enhancing value addition etc. The Ministry estimates post-harvest losses in various agriculture commodities through various studies based on primary surveys. Two studies were commissioned by the Ministry through (i) Indian Council of Agricultural Research-Central Institute of Post-Harvest Engineering and Technology (ICAR-CIPHET) titled “Assessment of Quantitative Harvest and Post Harvest Losses of Major Crops and commodities in India” (2015); and (ii) NABARD Consultancy Service Pvt. Ltd (NABCONS) titled “Study to Determine Post-Harvest Losses of Agri Produce in India” (2022).
The comparative findings of these two studies are as under:
Post-harvest losses of major crops and commodities
|Crops/ Commodities
|Loss (%)
|As per ICAR-CIPHET Study (2015)*
|As per NABCONS study (2022)**
|Cereals
|4.65 – 5.99
|3.89-5.92
|Pulses
|6.39 – 8.41
|5.65-6.74
|Oil Seeds
|3.08 – 9.96
|2.87-7.51
|Fruits
|6.70-15.88
|6.02-15.05
|Vegetables
|4.58-12.44
|4.87-11.61
|Plantation Crops & Spices
|1.18-7.89
|1.29-7.33
|Milk
|0.92
|0.87
|Fisheries (Inland)
|5.23
|4.86
|Fisheries (Marine)
|10.52
|8.76
|Meat
|2.71
|2.34
|Poultry
|6.74
|5.63
|Egg
|7.19
|6.03
This information was given by the Minister of State for Food Processing Industries, Shri Prahlad Singh Patel in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.