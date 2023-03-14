Ministry of Food Processing Industries allocates Rs. 4439.20 crore for the period from 2017-18 to 2022-23 under Central Sector Umbrella Scheme- Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana

The Minister of State for Food Processing Industries, Shri Prahlad Singh Patel in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today informed that total fund of Rs. 4439.20 crore has been allocated for the period from 2017-18 to 2022-23 under Central Sector Umbrella Scheme- Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana (PMKSY). Out of 4439.20 crore, Rs. 3566.80 crore has been released in form of grants-in-aid under PMKSY as on 28.02.2023.

The Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) has sanctioned so far 1375 food processing projects including projects of Food Testing Laboratories, Research & Development on food processing sector and Skill Development involving total grants-in-aid of Rs. 8536.14 crore. SAMPADA scheme has assisted in benefitting 56.01 lakh farmers and generating 8.28 lakh employments.

The sub-schemes namely (i) Integrated cold chain and Value Addition Infrastructure, (ii) Creation of Infrastructure for Agro Processing Clusters, (iii) Creation/ Expansion of Food Processing and Preservation Capacities and (iv) Operation Greens of PMKSY helps in increasing processing level of the raw farm produce by reducing the loss due to perishability. The major steps taken/ being taken by Government of India for boosting export of processed food are implementing Agriculture Export Policy, District as Export Hubs (DEH) scheme on One District One Product (ODOP) basis, Production Linked Incentive schemes, collaboration with Missions/ Embassies, organising trade fairs and Buyer –Seller meets.