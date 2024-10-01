Ministry of Food Processing Industries all set for Special Campaign 4.0 for promoting Swachhata and Reducing Pendency

Ministry of Food Processing Industries and Autonomous Institutions (namely NIFTEM-Thanjavur and NIFTEM-Kundli) under its administrative control, have initiated efforts and prepared action plans to implement Special Campaign 4.0 for improving Swachhata and disposal of pending references from 2nd October – 31st October, 2024, on the lines of the Special Campaigns held in the preceding 3 years.

In accordance with the guidelines issued by DARPG, Special Campaign 4.0 has to be implemented by the Ministry in two phases –

• Preparatory Phase (from 16th September, 2024 to 30th September, 2024): Targets for pending references and cleanliness campaign sites were to be identified and updated on the Special Campaign portal.

• Implementation Phase (from 02nd October, 2024 to 31st October, 2024) : Identified pending references are to be disposed of and cleanliness activities to be undertaken in the identified cleanliness campaign sites.

In the preparatory phase of the Special Campaign 4.0, steps have been taken for Identification of Cleanliness Campaign sites, Planning for Space management and beautification of offices, identifying Scrap and redundant items and their disposal procedure as per GFR, pending references from MP’s, State Governments, PMO, Parliamentary Assurances pending, Public Grievances (CPGRAMS as well as grievances received from other sources), Record Management – Review of files/recording and weeding of files/closing of e-files.

The Implementation phase of the campaign will start from October 2 during which focus will be given to achieve space management and disposal of all pending references. The campaign 4.0 is the latest step to maintain the highest standards of cleanliness and address concerns.

During the Preparatory phase of Special Campaign 4.0, the targets were all set to reduce the pendency and dispose of all within the campaign duration. Ministry of Food Processing Industries has identified the following pendency;

• References from MPs – 10

• Parliamentary Assurance – 1

• Public grievances – 25

• PMO references – 2

• State government references – 1

• Physical files due for review – 500 and

• E-files due for review – 250.

The Ministry targets to dispose of all these pendencies uring the Special Campaign 4.0. Ministry has inspected the identified cleanliness sites in the office premises and directed all the senior officers to put their best efforts to achieve the target during the campaign period. Further, this Ministry is dedicated to advance the goals and successes of previous campaigns.