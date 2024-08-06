National

Ministry of Fisheries Unveils Plans to Enhance Marine Product Exports

By Odisha Diary bureau

The Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), a flagship scheme implemented for overall development of fisheries and aquaculture sector in the country, inter-alia, envisages to enhance fisheries exports to Rs 1 lakh crores by 2024-25. PMMSY intends to address critical gaps in fish production, productivity, quality, technology, post-harvest infrastructure and management, modernization and strengthening of value chain, reduction of post-harvest losses, traceability etc. In order to enhance the global competitiveness of fisheries sector, PMMSY provides support for quality fish production, species diversification, promotion of export-oriented species, branding, standards and certification, training and capacity building, creation of post-harvest infrastructure and development of modern fishing harbours and fish landing centers for hygienic handling of fish catch etc.

The Year-wise details of total fish production and fisheries exports in the last five years are given below:

S.No. Year Total Fish Production

 

(in LakhTonnes)

        Fisheries   Exports
Quantity

(in Metric Tonnes)

 Value

(Rs in crore)
1 2019-20 141.64 1289651 46662.85
2 2020-21 147.25 1149510 43720.98
3 2021-22 162.48 1369264 57586.48
4 2022-23 175.45 1735286 63969.14
5 2023-24 182.70 (Projected) 1781602 60523.89
