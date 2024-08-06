Ministry of Fisheries Unveils Plans to Enhance Marine Product Exports

The Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), a flagship scheme implemented for overall development of fisheries and aquaculture sector in the country, inter-alia, envisages to enhance fisheries exports to Rs 1 lakh crores by 2024-25. PMMSY intends to address critical gaps in fish production, productivity, quality, technology, post-harvest infrastructure and management, modernization and strengthening of value chain, reduction of post-harvest losses, traceability etc. In order to enhance the global competitiveness of fisheries sector, PMMSY provides support for quality fish production, species diversification, promotion of export-oriented species, branding, standards and certification, training and capacity building, creation of post-harvest infrastructure and development of modern fishing harbours and fish landing centers for hygienic handling of fish catch etc.
The Year-wise details of total fish production and fisheries exports in the last five years are given below:
|S.No.
|Year
|Total Fish Production
(in LakhTonnes)
|Fisheries Exports
|Quantity
(in Metric Tonnes)
|Value
(Rs in crore)
|1
|2019-20
|141.64
|1289651
|46662.85
|2
|2020-21
|147.25
|1149510
|43720.98
|3
|2021-22
|162.48
|1369264
|57586.48
|4
|2022-23
|175.45
|1735286
|63969.14
|5
|2023-24
|182.70 (Projected)
|1781602
|60523.89