Ministry of Fisheries Unveils Plans to Enhance Marine Product Exports

The Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), a flagship scheme implemented for overall development of fisheries and aquaculture sector in the country, inter-alia, envisages to enhance fisheries exports to Rs 1 lakh crores by 2024-25. PMMSY intends to address critical gaps in fish production, productivity, quality, technology, post-harvest infrastructure and management, modernization and strengthening of value chain, reduction of post-harvest losses, traceability etc. In order to enhance the global competitiveness of fisheries sector, PMMSY provides support for quality fish production, species diversification, promotion of export-oriented species, branding, standards and certification, training and capacity building, creation of post-harvest infrastructure and development of modern fishing harbours and fish landing centers for hygienic handling of fish catch etc.

The Year-wise details of total fish production and fisheries exports in the last five years are given below: