Ministry of Fisheries Sets Framework for Seaweed Import, Supporting Coastal Economies and Environmental Safety

In a significant move, the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying has notified the ‘Guidelines for Import of Live Seaweeds into India’. This initiative aims to bolster the development of seaweed enterprises as a key economic driver for coastal villages, ensuring livelihood sustainability and socio-economic upliftment of the fisher community while upholding environmental protection and biosecurity concerns at the core of all actions.

The guidelines will facilitate import of high-quality seed materials or germplasm from abroad, enabling domestic multiplication for ensuring farmers have access to quality seed stock. Currently, the growth of seaweed enterprises in India faces the challenge of seed availability in sufficient quantity for the commercially valuable species, and quality degradation in the seed materials of Kappaphycus, the most commonly farmed seaweed species

Pradhan Mantri Matsya sampada Yoiana (PMMSY), the flagship scheme of Government of India envisaged to revolutionize the seaweed sector, aiming to increase seaweed production of the country over 1.12 million tonnes by 2025. Under the scheme, the Government have taken many steps to strengthen the seaweed farming activities the prominent of which is establishment of Multipurpose Seaweed Park in Tamil Nadu with the total investment of Rs 127.7 crore.

The guidelines outline a process for importing live seaweed, including a clear regulatory framework for the import of live seaweed, ensuring transparency and accountability, strict quarantine procedures to prevent introduction of pests and diseases, risk assessment to identify potential biosecurity concerns and post-import monitoring for strengthening ongoing monitoring and risk assessment.

This guideline will encourage responsible cultivation of seaweed, ensuring environmental sustainability and economic growth. Further, the import of new seaweed strains will stimulate research and development, leading to enhanced seaweed production of variety of seaweed species belonging to red, brown and green algae, paving way for development of downstream seaweed processing and value addition enterprises which will yield additional livelihoods in the villages while bolstering the overall export of the country.

As per the guidelines, for import of live seaweed into India, the importers may submit a detailed application to the Department of Fisheries which will be reviewed by the National Committee on Introduction of Exotic Aquatic Species into Indian Waters. Upon approval, the Department will issue an import permit within four weeks, facilitating the import of high-quality seaweed germplasm.

The guidelines thus provide a comprehensive regulatory framework for the import of live seaweeds into India, ensuring that the process is conducted safely, smoothly and responsibly. Department of Fisheries, Government of India encourage stakeholders, such as researchers, entrepreneurs, and farmers, to take advantage of these new opportunities and contribute to the growth of the seaweed industry.