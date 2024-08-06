Ministry of Fisheries Plans Village-Level Dairy Industry Expansion

Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD), Government of India is implementing the following schemes to complement and supplement the efforts of the State Government for Dairy based Industry as listed below:

National Programme for Dairy Development (NPDD) Supporting Dairy Cooperatives & Farmer Producer Organizations engaged in dairy activities (SDCFPO) Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund (AHIDF)

The beneficiary of these schemes (mentioned in part (a)) are Dairy Cooperatives, Farmers Producers Organizations (FPOs), Self Help Groups (SHGs), Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME), Private Companies, Section 8 Companies, and individual entrepreneurs, as per respective operational guidelines of the schemes. State-wise and scheme-wise number of beneficiaries under various schemes of DAHD are at Annexure.

The benefits of the scheme are accruing to more than 9 crore dairy farmers engaged in dairying in terms of enhancement in milk production, productivity of bovines, strengthening of dairy infrastructure and enhancing availability of feed and fodder. These interventions help to reduce the cost of milk production and thereby help to stabilize milk prices and also help to enhance income from dairy farming.

State-wise and scheme-wise number of Projects/beneficiaries under various schemes of DAHD are as under: