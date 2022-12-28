Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Year End Review 2022

Nationwide Artificial Insemination Programme (NAIP) Phase-IV has been initiated from 1st August 2022 covering 3.3 crores animals through artificial insemination in 604 districts with less than 50% Al coverage. 27.86 lakh doses of sex sorted semen has been produced at Government semen stations assisted under Rashtriya Gokul Mission and 31.12 lakh doses from Milk Federation, NGO and private semen stations. Subsidy of 50% (up to Rs 2 crores per farm) on capital cost (excluding land cost) is proposed to be provided to private entrepreneurs for establishment of breed multiplication farms of minimum herd size of 200 heads of bovines in the country. 3 best dairy farmers, 3 best AI technicians and 3 best dairy cooperatives in the country were felicitated with National Gopala Ratna Awards on the eve of National Milk Day on 26th November 2022 . In order to scout for innovative and commercially viable solutions to address the problems faced by the animal husbandry and dairy sector , Department of Animal Husbandry organized Startup Grand Challenge 2.0 during 2021-22. Foundation stone has been laid on National Milk Day 26th November 2022 for establishment of training institute for professionals with State of art facilities. Online portal for High Genetic Merit (HGM) Bull distribution has been launched during the year 2022. Through the portal, Semen stations can submit demand of HGM bulls and disease

For the first time in the world, whole genome sequencing and genomic chip for DNA based selection of buffalos has been developed with funding under Rashtriya Gokul Mission. This has led to 2.5% higher genetic gain among buffalo population in a sustainable manner. Joint Declaration of intent has been signed between Ministry of Fisheries Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India and Ministry of Food, Agriculture and Fisheries, Kingdom of Denmark for cooperation in the field of Animal Husbandry & Dairying on 2nd May 2022 in Copenhagen Denmark. 14 new projects in 7 States were approved under National Program for Dairy Development scheme during January 2022 to November 2022 (As on 21st Nov’22) at a total outlay of Rs. 355.25 crore (Central Share Rs.244.14 crore). So Far , total of 23.70 lakh fresh Kisan Credit Cards were sanctioned for AHD Farmers in the country MoFAHD participated in International Dairy Federation World Dairy Summit (IDF WDS), 2022 organized at India Expo Centre & Mart, Greater Noida. Shri Prashottam Rupala, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying launched the PMMSY MIS dashboard on 7th June 2022 under the purview of Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying. The PMMSY MIS dashboard aims at (i) effective monitoring of the PMMSY scheme activities and their progress in all participating States/UTs (ii) strategically utilise the information for informed decision making. Under the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ a total of 9 webinars were organised by the Dept of Fisheries which were attended by more than 6000 participants that included fish, fish farmers, entrepreneurs, students, research organisations along with officials from the centre and states/UTs.

A. Rashtriya Gokul Mission:

New Initiatives undertaken under RGM

Nationwide AI programme-IV to enhance AI coverage

Nationwide AI Programme has been initiated in September 2019 and under the programme AI services delivered free of cost at farmers’ doorstep. Nationwide Artificial Insemination Programme (NAIP) Phase-IV has been initiated from 1st August 2022 covering 3.3 crores animals through artificial insemination in 604 districts with less than 50% Al coverage. As on 2nd December 2022, 4.20 crore animals have been covered, 5.19 core artificial inseminations performed, and 2.78 crore farmers benefitted under NAIP.

Genetic upgradation using advanced reproductive technologies

IVF technology

IVF technology and artificial insemination with sex sorted semen is being leveraged to produce female calves for the dairy farmers. IVF is important tool for genetic upgradation of bovine populationat rapid rate, work which is done in 7 generations (21 years in case of cattle and buffaloes) can be done in 1 generation (3 years in case of cattle and buffalo) through IVF. The technology has huge potential in enhancing farmers’ income through production of only female calves with genetic potential of producing 4000 kg of milk per lactation thus increasing farmers income by manifold. Accelerated Breed Improvement Programme for establishing 2 lakh IVF pregnancies in the identified milk pockets has been initiated. Under the Accelerated Breed Improvement programme 2 Lakh IVF pregnancies will be established in the country. Subsidy at the rate of Rs 5000 per assured pregnancy will be made available to farmers. The programme has already been initiated in the country. So far under the project total 402 IVF embryos transferred and 30 pregnancies established.Further 19 Embryo Transfer Technology (ETT)/ In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) labs have been made functional. From these labs 15375 viable embryos have been produced and 1178 calves born through embryo transfer.

Sex sorted Semen

Accelerated Breed Improvement Programme using sex sorted semen is implemented to produce female calves with 90% accuracy. Farmers taking Al with sex sorted semen are incentivized @ Rs 750 per pregnancy and balance amount will be met by the farmer taking up pregnancy through sex sorted semen. So far, 27.86 lakh doses of sex sorted semen has been produced at Government semen stations assisted under Rashtriya Gokul Mission and 31.12 lakh doses from Milk Federation, NGO and private semen stations.

National Digital Livestock Mission (NDLM)

The Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Government of India has taken up a digital mission, “National Digital Livestock Mission” (NDLM) with NDDB. This will help in improving the productivity of the animals, control diseases that affect both animals and humans, ensure quality livestock both for domestic and export markets. NDLM is about formation of an integrated ecosystem for the livestock sector. It was conceptualized by Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying, with the guidance of the office of PSA to the PM.

In Uttarakhand a Pilot project has been taken up in two districts namely, Haridwar and Dehradun. The pilot exercise was initiated from 1st April, 2021. During the pilot exercise all the field staff has been trained for use of IT tools and other than the routine activities following firsts have been successfully implemented in the field during current year:

(i) Use of e-prescription for treatment of animals.

(ii) Integrated call center application with INAPH system has been successfully used for receiving requests from farmers and closing them through INAPH system after completion of requested service.

(iii) Sero Surveillance and Sero Monitoring (SS&SM) module launched in Uttarakhand pilot.

(iv) In Karnataka a Pilot exercise involving small ruminants like sheep and goat is being started in co-ordination with NCDEX e-Market Limited (NeML) has been initiated. Main aim of this exercise is to operate all the activities through digital e-markets. Output of this pilot exercise is very crucial for designing the small ruminants related modules as the functionalities developed for large ruminants are not applicable for small ones as their life span is much shorter.

Breed Multiplication Farms

Breed Multiplication Farm component has been initiated to attract entrepreneurship for the dairy sector, and to simultaneously create the opportunity for developing a hub and spoke model of dairy farming where small and marginal dairy farmers can thrive with the help of a local hub of reliable dairy services. Subsidy of 50% (up to Rs 2 crores per farm) on capital cost (excluding land cost) is proposed to be provided to private entrepreneurs under this scheme for establishment of breed multiplication farms of minimum herd size of 200 heads of bovines in the country except for hilly states and north eastern states where the number is 50. Further, for bank loan the entrepreneur can get an interest subvention of 3% by integrating with the AHIDF Scheme. As on 2nd December 2022 the Department has supported for establishment of 28 Breed Multiplication Farm.

Awards and New Launches

National Gopal Ratna Award 2022

National Gopal Ratna Award is one of the highest National Awards in the field of livestock and dairy sector. Awards are conferred in three categories, namely (i) Best Dairy Farmer Rearing Indigenous Cattle/buffalo Breeds; (ii) Best Artificial Insemination Technician (AIT) and best Dairy Cooperative. Award consists of a Certificate of merit, a memento and following cash amount in each category: Rs. 5,00,000/-(Rupee five lakh) for 1st rank holder; Rs. 3,00,000/- (Rupee three lakh ) to 2nd rank holder and Rs. 2,00,000/- (Rupee two lakh) to 3rd rank holder. 3 best dairy farmers, 3 best AI technicians and 3 best dairy cooperatives in the country were felicitated on the eve of National Milk Day on 26th November 2022 at Bengaluru.

Animal Husbandry Startup Grand Challenge 2.0

In order to scout for innovative and commercially viable solutions to address the problems faced by the animal husbandry and dairy sector Problem Statements have been prepared by the Department for organizing Animal Husbandry Startup Grand Challenge 2.0 during 2021-22. The startup grand challenge was launched by FAHD Minister on 26th November 2021 and last date for submission of applications by startups was 31 Jan 2022. 250 applications from the startups were received online on the portal developed by Startup India. Winners of the startup grand challenge 2.0 were felicitated during World Milk Day on 1st June 2022. For each problem area, winner awarded with Rs 10 Lakh and a runner-up with Rs 7 Lakh as cash prizes. Masterclasses, mentorship and incubation are also made available through Startup India to all winners of Animal Husbandry Grand Challenge 2.0.

IVF technology demonstration at Central Cattle Breeding Farm (CCBF) Hesarghatta

IVF technology demonstration was made at CCBF Hesarghatta on National Milk Day 1st November 2022. IVF facilities will be available to all the interested farmers at their doorstep from CCBF Hesarghatta through service providers as per rates discovered by Department through tendering process.

Foundation stone laying for establishment of Training institute for professionals

Foundation stone has been laid on National Milk Day 26th November 2022 for establishment of training institute for professionals with State of art facilities. Training Institute will be made operational by March 2023.

Unique achievement for the Year 2022

For the first time in the world, whole genome sequencing and genomic chip for DNA based selection of buffalos has been developed with funding under Rashtriya Gokul Mission. This has led to 2.5% higher genetic gain among buffalo population in a sustainable manner.

This unique initiative has been conferred Dairy Innovation Award 2022 in the category “Innovation in Research and Development – Farming” by the International Dairy Federation.

Online portals

Online portal for High Genetic Merit (HGM) Bull distribution has been launched during the year 2022. Through the portal, Semen stations can submit demand of HGM bulls and disease free HGM bulls are distributed online to all the semen stations in the country. Online portal for Artificial Insemination with Sex sorted semen and for IVF technology have also been launched during the year 2022 by DAHD.

Signing of MoUs with advanced dairy nation:

Joint Declaration of intent has been signed between Ministry of Fisheries Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India and Ministry of Food, Agriculture and Fisheries, Kingdom of Denmark for cooperation in the field of Animal Husbandry & Dairying on 2nd May 2022 in Copenhagen Denmark. Establishment of Centre of Excellence in dairying is also part of Joint Declaration of intent.

DAIRY DEVELOPMENT SCHEMES:

1. National Programme for Dairy Development (NPDD) :

Progress/Achievements:

14 new projects in 7 States were approved under NPDD scheme during January 2022 to November 2022 (As on 21st Nov’22) at a total outlay of Rs. 355.25 crore (Central Share Rs.244.14 crore). These projects primarily aim for strengthening of village level milk chilling, collection and testing infrastructure by installation of 638 bulk milk coolers (with a capacity of 1491.00 thousand litres), 2990 automatic milk collection units and 1419 electronic milk adulteration testing machines.

Supporting Dairy Cooperatives and Farmer Producer Organizations engaged in dairy activities (SDCFPO) :

Union Cabinet approved implementation of Supporting Dairy Cooperatives and Farmer Producer Organizations engaged in dairy activities (SDCFPO) as a part of Umbrella Scheme “ Infrastructure Development Fund “ from 2021-22 to 2025-26 with an outlay of Rs 500 Cr. The budgetary allocation for the year 2022-23 is Rs 100.00Cr.

Achievement in terms of physical and financial progress:

NDDB has conveyed sanction of Interest Subvention amount of Rs 151.02 crore against working capital loan amount of Rs 10588.64 Cr @ 2% p.a for 55 milk unions and released Rs 156.24 Cr (Rs 78.84 Cr as regular interest subvention and Rs 77.40 Cr as additional interest subvention amount)for the year 2020-21.

For the year 2021-22, NDDB has conveyed sanction of Interest Subvention amount of Rs 208.88crore against working capital loan amount of Rs 13748.85 Cr @ 2% p.a for 60 milk unions and released Rs 171.45 Cr ( Rs 93.20 Cr as regular interest subvention and Rs 78.25 Cr as additional interest subvention amount).

For the year 2022-23, NDDB has conveyed sanction of Interest Subvention amount of Rs 104.95 crore against working capital loan amount of Rs 7637.12 Cr @ 2% p.a for 23 milk unions.

C. Kisan Credit Card to Animal Husbandry and Dairy Farmers

In order to provide Kisan Credit Card facility to all eligible Animal Husbandry and Fishery Farmers, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying in association with Department of Financial Services have launched a “Nationwide AHDF KCC Campaign from 15th November 2021 to 15th February 2022. This campaign was further extended up to 31.07.2022 and further upto 31.03.2023. During this Campaign, District Level KCC Camps is being organized in every week by KCC Coordination Committee coordinated by Lead District Manager (LDM) for on the spot scrutiny of applications sourced. Under this campaign as on 04.11.2022, total 19,97,541 applications received and out of which 19,28,548 applications accepted by banks and 9,53,963 KCCs were sanctioned in the country.

So far, total of 23.70 lakh fresh KCC were sanctioned for AHD Farmers in the country.

D. Livestock Health and Disease Control Programme (LHDCP):

National Animal Disease Control Programme (NADCP)

The programme envisages 100% ear tagging of the eligible animal population and their registration on the INAPH (Information Network for Animal Productivity and Health portal), in order to enhance the traceability, monitoring and control of animal diseases. So far, approximately 24.83 crore cattle and buffaloes have been ear tagged; 16.91 crore cattle and buffaloes have been vaccinated in FMD round-1; 13.84 crore cattle and buffaloes have been vaccinated in the ongoing FMD round-2(during 2022, total 9.11 crores vaccine have been applied) ; and 1.32 crore ( during 2022, total 1.05 crores vaccines have been applied for bovine calves between 4-8 months of age) have been inoculated in the ongoing Brucellosis vaccination phase.

Livestock Health & Disease Control (LH&DC) Scheme

Livestock Health and Disease Control Programme (LHDCP) include both NADCP and LHDC, with budget allotment (BE Rs.1470.00 crore and RE Rs. 886.00 crore). Out of this, 159 Crores have been released to the States/UTs under LH&DCP during current financial year under different components of LH&DCP.

E. Animal Husbandry Statistics :

As per 20th Livestock Census report, the Total Livestock Population and total poultry in the country is 536.76 million and 851.81 respectively showing an increase of 4.8% and 16.8% respectively over Livestock Census-2012.

The Breed-wise Report of Livestock and Poultry (based on 20 th Livestock census) has been officially released. This report consists of demographic particulars and geographical distribution of 184 registered breeds of 15 animal species and poultry.

Livestock census) has been officially released. This report consists of demographic particulars and geographical distribution of 184 registered breeds of 15 animal species and poultry. Integrated Sample Survey(ISS).

In order to digitize all activities under ISS Survey,a software has been developed, in collaboration with ICAR-IASRI, consisting of a web portal and an android application namely “eLISS” for collection of MLP data from Households. This development will ensure the timeliness and reliability of the collected data. During 2021-22, the data under ISS scheme were collected through the android application.

F. ANIMAL HUSBANDRY INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT FUND (AHIDF)

Prime Minister’s AtmaNirbhar Bharat Abhiyan stimulus package mentioned about setting up of Rs.15000 crore Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund (AHIDF). The scheme was approved on 24.06.2020. Under the scheme, Interest subvention is provided @ 3% to all eligible entities. So far, projects value worth of Rs 4770.09 Cr. has been sanctioned by Banks with term loan of Rs. 3280.37 crore under AHIDF for 171 projects till date. Also, the scheme has been converged with the PMFME and PMSKY implemented by the MoFPI. This has given added advantage for the beneficiaries to avail more credit. Due to the implementation of the scheme, 13.14 lakh MT milk processing capacity, 5.47 lakh MT meat processing capacity, 34.92 Lakh MT of animal feed processing capacity have been added in the existing processing capacity.

G. NATIONAL LIVESTOCK MISSION : This is the first time, the Central Government is incentivizing to the Eligible Entities like Individual, Farmers Producers Organizations (FPOs), Farmers Cooperative Organizations (FCOs), Joint Liability Groups (JLGs), Self Help Groups(SHGs), Section 8 companies for entrepreneurship development to establish the rural poultry hatcheries, private breeding farm for sheep, goat and pigs and also the feed and fodder establishment. The scheme is also envisaging for focused breed improvement for sheep, goat and pig and fodder seed multiplication chain.

H. Initiatives of DAHD under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM)

The Department organized Conclave of 75 Entrepreneurs and Exhibition of 75 Indigenous Livestock breeds on World Milk Day, 1st June, 2022. A conclave of the Entrepreneurs assisted through AHIDF scheme was also organized on 14th July, 2022. The encouragement and recognition of the efforts of Entrepreneurs will pave the way towards Prime Minister’s vision of activating India fueled by the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

A novel initiative named as “A-HELP” (Accredited Agent for Health and Extension of Livestock Production) is being initiated in 7 pilot States/UTs (Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra and J&K) and the same has been launched in in Madhya Pradesh on 23rd July, 2022 and in Jammu and Kashmir on 11th October, 2022.

The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying celebrated “National Milk Day” to commemorate 101st birth anniversary of the “Father of the White Revolution in India”, Dr. Verghese Kurien also known as the Milkman of India, as a part of “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” in Bengaluru on 26th November, 2022. The prestigious National Gopal Ratna Awards 2022 were conferred during the event. More than 1500 farmers from different Milk unions of Karnataka participated in the event. 50000 farmers also joined the event virtually by way of 1000 Village level camps organized through Common Service Centers.

Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, MoFAHD participated in International Dairy Federation World Dairy Summit (IDF WDS), 2022 organized at India Expo Centre & Mart, Greater Noida. The four-day long IDF WDS 2022 held from 12- 15th September, was a congregation of global and Indian dairy stakeholders including industry leaders, experts, farmers and policy planners centering around the theme of ‘Dairy for Nutrition and Livelihood’. Stakeholders, entrepreneurs were given full details of the schemes being implemented by Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

Department of Fisheries

India has made tremendous progress in many sectors that were unthought of a few years ago. One such emerging sector is the Fisheries sector that was traditionally seen as the one to support the daily nutrition and livelihood of the fishers across the country. Fisheries sector plays an important role in the Indian economy. It contributes to the national income, exports, food and nutritional security as well as employment generation. Fisheries sector is recognized as the ‘Sunrise Sector’ and has demonstrated an outstanding growth rate of 9.03% (Constant Price: 2011-12) during the year 2015-16 to 2020-21. Fisheries and aquaculture continue to be an important source of food, nutrition, income and livelihood to millions of people.

The sector has reached record fish production of 162.48 lakh tonnes in FY 2021-22 and has immense potential for growth. Moreover, it has been instrumental in sustaining the livelihoods of over 28 million people in India especially for marginalized and vulnerable communities and has contributed towards encourage socio-economic development.

India is the third largest fish producing country in the world accounting for 8% of global production and contributing about 1.09% to the country’s Gross Value Added (GVA) and over 6.724% to the agricultural GVA. Export earnings from the Fisheries sector has been recorded as Rs.57,586.48 crore during 2021-22. The sector provides livelihood support to about 280 lakh people at the primary level and almost twice the number along the value chain and the annual average growth rate in the fisheries sector has been 7% over the last few years. Fish being an affordable and rich source of animal protein, is one of the healthiest options to mitigate hunger and nutrient deficiency. The sector has immense potential to double its exports, it is essential that sustained and focused attention is given to the fisheries sector through policy and financial support to accelerate its development in a sustainable, responsible, inclusive and equitable manner.

Schemes and Programs

Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY)

PMMSY was initially announced in the Union Budget for FY 2019-20 and subsequently announced as part of the COVID-19 Relief Package (Aatma Nirbhar Bharat package) of the Government of India. PMMSY was launched by the Prime Minister on 10th September 2020.

Physical Achievements under PMMSY (since 2020-21 till 14th December’22)

Inland Fisheries: 14,417.83 hectares of pond area for inland aquaculture, 2,795 Biofloc units and 5,000 Re-circulatory Aquaculture Systems (RAS), 24294 cages and 394.7 hectares pens in reservoirs and other water-bodies; 509 fish and 4 scampi hatcheries, 1,815 hectares of pond area for Inland Saline-alkaline culture and 12 brood banks Marine Fisheries: 426 deep sea fishing vessel, 1027 up-gradation of existing fishing vessels, 4250 Bio-toilets in mechanized fishing vessels; 1556 open sea cage for fish culture; 5 Small Marine finfish hatcheries, 1325 hectares of pond area for brackish water aquaculture and 13 brackish water hatcheries Fishermen Welfare: 5323 replacement boats and nets for fishermen, livelihood and nutritional support for 6,77,462 fishers’ families for conservation of fisheries resources during fishing ban/lean period and 73 extension and support services (Matsya Seva Kendras) Fisheries Infrastructure: 354 ice plant/cold storages, 540 fish feed mill/plants, 17535 units of fish transportation facilities viz., refrigerated (187) and insulated trucks (792),live fish vending centres (601), auto rickshaws (2867), motor cycles (8195) and bicycles with ice box (4893); 5867 units of fish retail markets (186) and fish kiosks including ornamental kiosks (5697) and 93 value added enterprise units Aquatic Health Management:14 disease diagnostic centre and quality testing labs, 21 mobile centres and testing labs and 4 aquatic referral labs Ornamental Fisheries: 1690 Ornamental fish rearing units and 127 Integrated Ornamental fish units (breeding and rearing) Seaweed Cultivation: 54,500 rafts and 63,731 monoline tubenet approved Development In North-East Regions: Total project with a cost of Rs. 824.03 crore were approved with a central share of Rs. 445.69 crore. 160 hatcheries, 2699.35 hectares for Integrated Fish Farming, 146 Re-circulatory Aquaculture System(RAS), 480 Ornamental Fisheries units, 440 Biofloc units, 3353.2 hectares construction of new ponds and 106 Feed mills Other Important Activities: 2489 Sagar Mitras

Fisheries Infrastructure Development Fund

Under FIDF, the Department of Fisheries provides interest subvention up to 3% per annum for providing the concessional finance by the NLEs at the interest rate not lower than 5% per annum. Loan lending period under FIDF is five years from 2018-19 to 2022-23 and maximum repayment period of 12 years inclusive of moratorium of 2 years on repayment of principal.

Under FIDF, so far 110 proposals to the tune of Rs. 5,285.45 crore with project cost restricted for interest subvention of Rs. 3,441.01 crore have been recommended to various States/UTs including the proposals of private beneficiaries.

These proposals have been received from a total of 21 States/UTs namely Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, J&K, Telangana, Mizoram, West Bengal, Assam, Lakshadweep, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Andaman and Nicobar, Kerala, Tripura, Goa and Bihar.





Kisan Credit Card (KCC)

During this Campaign, District Level KCC Camps were organized weekly by KCC Coordination Committee coordinated by Lead District Manager (LDM) for on the spot scrutiny of applications sourced. Till 09.12.2022, a total of 1,21,450 KCCs have been issued to fishers and fish farmers.

Budget Announcements

a. Integrated Multi-purpose Seaweed Park in Tamil Nadu

The DoF (GoI) has approved the proposal for establishment of Multipurpose Seaweed Park received from the State Government of Tamil Nadu with an estimated cost of Rs. 127.71 crore under PMMSY and is under process for fund release. The project aims at supplying high-quality planting materials to seaweed farmers, product innovation lab to develop new product lines, testing facility for quality testing of water and seaweed products, along with single window support for entrepreneurs and processors.

b. Development of 5 Major Fishing harbours as hub of economic activities

As per the Union Budget Announcement 2021-22, modernisation of 4 fishing harbours namely Paradip, Chennai, Cochin, Vishakhapatnam and development of Mallete Bunder fishing harbour has been approved at a total cost of Rs. 615.28 crore.

Scheme related key initiatives/ highlights