Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying to increase shrimp production

New Delhi : The Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) has informed that a target of US$ 8,868 million for seafood export for year 2022-23 has been set which also includes Shrimp exports.

The Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying has communicated state-wise targets to increase the area under brackish water aquaculture with aim to enhance shrimp production in the country. Further, Shrimp farming is taking roots in the states like Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. Through the flagship scheme “Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY)”, Department of Fisheries, Government of India supports quality shrimp production, species diversification, promotion of export-oriented species, branding, standards and certification, training and capacity building, creation of post harvest infrastructure etc. The Government of India through a Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) Act, 1972 has created dedicated agency under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry to facilitate export of seafood. The MPEDA enrols exporters, lay down quality standards, liaisons with importers to boost the exports and conducts capacity building programme like training, awareness campaigns, workshop/ meets for relevant stakeholders to improve their technical know-how for better production and productivity. In addition, MPEDA is also extending technical assistance to the farmers on better management practices to produce disease and residue free safe seafood for export.

