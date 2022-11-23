Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying announces National Gopal Ratna Awards 2022

New Delhi : Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying announced the National Gopal Ratna Awards 2022 today. The Award is conferred in three categories, namely,

Best Dairy Farmer Rearing Indigenous Cattle/buffalo Breeds, Best Artificial Insemination Technician (AIT) and Best Dairy Cooperative/ Milk Producer Company/ Dairy Farmer Producer Organization).

After following due procedure, the Department of Animal Husbandry is hereby declaring the winners in each category as under:

S. No. Category Name of the applicants selected Rank 1. Best Dairy farmer rearing indigenous cattle/buffalo breeds Sh.Jitendra Singh, Fatehabad, Haryana. Sh.Ravishankar Shashikant Sahasrabudhe, Pune, Maharashtra. Ms. Goyal Sonalben Naran, Kachchh, Gujarat. 1st 2nd 3rd 2. Best Artificial Insemination Technician (AIT) Sh. Gopal Rana, Balangir, Odisha. Sh. Hari Singh, Ganganagar, Rajasthan Sh. Maachepalli Basavaiah, Prakasam, Andhra Pradesh. 1st 2nd 3rd 3. Best Dairy Cooperative society/Milk Producer company/ Dairy Farmer producer organization Mananthavady Ksheerolpadaka Sahakarana Sangam Ltd, Wayanad, Kerala. Arakere Milk Producers Cooperative Society Ltd, Mandya, Karnataka. Mannargudi MPCS, Thiruvarur, Tamil Nadu 1st 2nd 3rd

Award consists of a cash prize of Rs. 5 lakh for 1st rank, Rs. 3 lakh for 2nd rank and Rs. 2 lakh for 3rd rank along with a Certificate of merit and a memento in each category. The applications were invited through the online application portal i.e. https://awards.gov.in developed by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) during 01.08.2022 to 10.10.2022. A total of 2412 applications were received.

The awards will conferred to the winners in a function being organized by Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Govt. of India on 26th November 2022 at Dr. Babu Rajendra Prasad International convention Centre, GKVK Campus, Bengaluru, Karnataka as a part of National Milk day celebration 2022.

Background :

National Gopal Ratna Award is one of the highest National Awards in the field of livestock and dairy sector, with an objective to recognize and encourage all individuals like Farmers rearing indigenous animals, AI Technicians and Dairy cooperative societies / Milk Producer Company / Dairy farmers Producers Organizations working in this sector.

Livestock sector is crucial to the Indian economy today, comprising one third of the agriculture and allied sector GVA and having over 8% CAGR. At the same time, Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries activities play a significant role in generating farmer income, particularly among the landless, small and marginal farmers and women, besides providing cheap and nutritious food to millions of people.

Indigenous bovine breeds of India are robust and possess the genetic potential to play crucial role in the national economy. In the absence of a specific programme on development and conservation of indigenous breeds, their population has been declining and their performance is below the potential at present. Thus the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, had initiated “RashtriyaGokul Mission”, under National Programme for Bovine Breeding and Dairy Development in December 2014 with a view to conserve and develop indigenous bovine breeds.