Ministry of Environment’s New Focus: Generating Electricity from Municipal Solid Waste

As per Annual Report submitted by 36 States/UTs for the year 2021 – 2022, under Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, to Central Pollution Control Board, the total municipal solid waste generated in the country was 1,70,339 TPD, of which 1,56, 449 TPD, was collected and 91,511 TPD was processed / treated and 41,455 TPD was landfilled.

As per Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), municipal solid waste to the tune of 6400 TPD is generated within BMC limits, out of which 5800 TPD is processed and disposed at Kanjurmarg Integrated Waste Management Facility through Bio-reactor and composting technology and about 600 TPD is disposed of in Deonar Dumping Ground. Further, various steps are taken by BMC at dumping grounds, which inter alia include covering of municipal solid waste with soil cover, regular fogging for pest control, regular ambient air quality monitoring, in order to have minimal effect of municipal solid waste disposal on environment and public health. As per BMC, at present, there is no rise in diseases around dumping grounds.

As per BMC, Waste to Energy Project of 600 TPD capacity for scientific disposal of municipal solid waste and generation of electric power has been undertaken. The project has received fund under the 15th Finance Commission – Grant for Solid Waste Management. As per timeline, the commissioning date is October 2025. About 7 MW electricity is estimated to be generated from the project in Mumbai and the capital cost of the project is about Rs. 504 Crores.