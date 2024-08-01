Ministry of Environment to Address Rising Pollution Levels from Factories Across the Country

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), in association with State Pollution Control Boards/Pollution Control Committees (SPCBs/PCCs), is implementing the provisions of the Water (Prevention & Control) Act, 1974, the Air (Prevention & Control of Pollution), Act, 1981 and the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 to prevent and control pollution of environment. CPCB categorizes industries into Red, Orange, Green and White categories, on the basis of Pollution Index (PI) which is a function of potential of water pollution, air pollution, and hazardous waste generation and the same is implemented by the respective SPCB/PCC. Accordingly, the consent is issued to establish/operate to the units in the State/UT by SPCB/PCC. SPCBs/PCCs also monitor the compliance of effluent and emissions discharge standards. In case of non-compliance, action against the unit is taken under provisions of the Water Act, 1974, the Air Act, 1981 and the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.
As per the information, received from SPCBs/PCCs, there are total 5,26,691 operational units (having pollution potential) in the country which includes Red, Orange and Green categories.
Actions such as issuance of show-cause notices/closure directions, are taken in case of violation of environmental regulations, as deemed fit.
State Wise number of complaints received in CPCB during the last three years are enclosed as Annexure-I. The list of factory-wise and state-wise with respect to chemical industries polluting air, water and environment during the last three years and the current year is annexed at Annexure-II. The list of complaints received related to Slaughter houses, Dairy & Tanneries are enclosed as Annexure-III. State wise details of complaints received w.r.t. Agro Based Industries are enclosed as Annexure-IV.
The Government has taken a number of regulatory measures to keep the level of pollution by industrial units under control. The measures taken/being taken inter-alia include;
- The Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), Government of India notifies “Standards for Emission or Discharge of Environmental Pollutants from various Industries” under Schedule-I of Environment Protection Rules, 1986. So far, 79 industrial specific environmental standards have been notified. The industrial sectors, for which specific standards are not available, general standards as notified under Schedule-VI of Environment Protection Rules, 1986 are applicable.
- CPCB has directed SPCBs/PCCs to inspect Red, Orange, and Green categories of industries at a minimum inspection frequency of 6 months, 1 year and 2 years, for verification of compliance of environmental norms. In addition, common waste management/treatment facilities such as STPs, CETPs, CBMWTFs etc., and 17 categories of high pollution potential industries are to be inspected on quarterly basis by SPCBs/PCCs.
- CPCB has published guidelines on continuous effluent monitoring system on 07.11.2014 and Guidelines for Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems in July 2017. Further, First Revised Guidelines for Continuous Emission Monitoring System has been published in August 2018 and subsequently amended on 04.09.2020.
- Further, CPCB has directed all 17 categories of high pollution potential industries, Grossly Polluting Industries of Ganga basin and common waste treatment facilities to install Online Continuous Effluent/ Emission Monitoring Systems (OCEMS) for strengthening monitoring mechanism and effective compliance through self-regulatory mechanism and constant vigil on pollution levels. Real-time values of environmental pollutants of trade effluent and emissions generated through OCEMS are transmitted online to CPCB and concerned SPCB/PCC on 24×7 basis. Central software processes the data and in case of value of pollutant parameter exceeds prescribed environmental norms, an automatic SMS alert is generated and sent to industrial unit, SPCB and CPCB, so that corrective measures can be taken by the industry immediately and appropriate action can be taken by concerned SPCB/PCC/CPCB.
- CPCB carries out inspection-cum-monitoring of 17 categories industries and common waste treatment facilities, selected randomly based on SMS alerts, generated through Online Continuous Effluent/Emission Monitoring Systems (OCEMS), installed in these industries. In case of non-compliance observed, actions as deemed fit is taken as per the provisions of the environmental acts.
- Regular monitoring of compliance of industrial emission/effluent discharges and other operational activities according to the standards prescribed by MoEF&CC, CPCB and SCBs/PCCs,
- Critically polluted areas have been identified and Action Plan have been formulated for restoration of environmental quality in these areas.
- Industries are directed to install necessary pollution control equipment in a time bound manner.
- Charter for water intensive industries like Distillery, Pulp & Paper, Tannery etc.
- Emphasis on Cleaner / Best Available Technologies
- Implementation of Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) in Textile, Bulk Drug, Distillery etc.
Annexure I
State Wise Number of Complaints received in CPCB during 2021-2024
|Sl. No.
|State
|2021-2022
|2022-2023
|2023-2024
|
|Andaman & Nicobar Islands
|03
|03
|01
|
|Andhra Pradesh
|08
|27
|24
|
|Arunachal Pradesh
|00
|00
|00
|
|Assam
|05
|20
|17
|
|Bihar
|20
|25
|25
|
|Chandigarh
|02
|03
|03
|
|Chhattisgarh
|13
|34
|26
|
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|03
|02
|01
|
|Delhi
|34
|96
|56
|
|Goa
|03
|02
|03
|
|Gujarat
|35
|86
|68
|
|Haryana
|13
|15
|15
|
|Himachal Pradesh
|05
|06
|10
|
|Jammu & Kashmir
|01
|09
|08
|
|Jharkhand
|11
|31
|16
|
|Karnataka
|18
|54
|28
|
|Kerala
|14
|32
|19
|
|Ladakh
|00
|01
|00
|
|Lakshadweep
|00
|00
|00
|
|Madhya Pradesh
|07
|09
|19
|
|Maharashtra
|18
|74
|61
|
|Manipur
|01
|00
|01
|
|Meghalaya
|00
|00
|02
|
|Mizoram
|00
|00
|00
|
|Nagaland
|00
|01
|03
|
|Odisha
|15
|27
|25
|
|Pondicherry
|13
|04
|02
|
|Punjab
|22
|37
|31
|
|Rajasthan
|20
|19
|29
|
|Sikkim
|00
|00
|00
|
|Tamil Nadu
|15
|33
|19
|
|Telangana
|14
|38
|24
|
|Tripura
|00
|00
|02
|
|Uttar Pradesh
|49
|15
|87
|
|Uttarakhand
|25
|12
|25
|
|West Bengal
|30
|31
|38
|Total
|417
|746
|688
Annexure-II
List of factory-wise and state-wise details of complaints received by CPCB with respect to Chemical Industries
|S.No.
|Unit name
|State
|Date
|
|M/S Deccan Chemicals, M/s Hetero Chemicals
|Andhra Pradesh
|13/06/2023
|
|M/s Tethys Chem Private Limited, Chhattisgarh
|Chhattisgarh
|2/7/2024
|
|M/s Shyam chemicals
|Chhattisgarh
|19/03/2024
|
|M/s Bharat Petroleum
|Delhi
|1/5/2023
|
|M/s ONGC Pipeline
|Gujarat
|8/6/2023
|
|M/s OneiroLifecare Ltd
|Gujarat
|29/02/2024
|
|M/s Oriantal Aromatic Ltd. Nandesari GIDC Vadodara, Gujarat
|Gujarat
|30/01/2024
|
|M/s Deepak Nitrite Ltd., Nandesari GIDC Vadodara, Gujarat
|Gujarat
|30/01/2024
|
|M/s Grasim Industry ,Vilayet Plant Grassin
|Gujarat
|15/01/2024
|
|M/s Atul Ltd., Valsad
|Gujarat
|23/04/2024
|
|M/s Panoli Intermediate pvt. Ltd., GSP Corp Science Pvt. Ltd. and Meghami Ltd.
|Gujarat
|27/12/2021
|
|M/s KaneriaPlastPvt. Ltd. And M/s Kaneria Building Chemical Pvt. Ltd.
|Gujarat
|10/6/2021
|
|M/s Deepak Nitrite Ltd, GSP Crop Science Pvt Ltd,& Oriental Aromatic Ltd, GIDC Nandesari
|Gujarat
|23/09/2022
|
|M/s Nandesari Fertilizer Industries Pvt Ltd
|Gujarat
|18/10/2022
|
|M/s lshaan Dyes & Chemicals Ltd,
|Gujarat
|17/11/2022
|
|M/s Coromandal, Sarigam GIDC, Valsad
|Gujarat
|13/03/2023
|
|M/s Vilayat&Saykha Industrial Estate
|Gujarat
|26/05/2023
|
|M/s Panoli intermediate pvt Ltd,
|Gujarat
|16/15/2023
|
|M/s Keshavkunj Industries LLP
|Gujarat
|28/06/2023
|
|M/s Archean Chemical Industries Ltd.
|Gujarat
|28/18/2023
|
|M/s. Navin Fluorine International Limited Bestan Surat
|Gujarat
|31/10/2023
|
|M/s Madaji Traders – Surat City
|Gujarat
|20/03/2024
|
|M/s IOCL, M/s Reliance Refinery and Nandesari GIDC
|Gujarat
|19/04/2024
|
|M/s Jagannath Halogens Pvt LTd&Jagannath Salt Pvt. Ltd.
|Gujarat
|18/06/2024
|
|M/s YashChemex, Vatva, Gujarat, M/s Shreyas Pigments, Maharashtr, M/sNirbhaya Pigments, Maharashtra, M/s Nakoda Pigments, Chindwada Madhya Pradesh, M/s Haryana Pigments, Haryana, M/s Narayan lndustries, Gujarat, M/s A One Pigments, Gujarat, M/s A one Phthalo Pigments, Gujarat, M/s Shreeji industries, Khambhat
|Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh
|27/02/2023
|
|M/s Aroma Aromatics &Flavors, Nalagarh, District Solan
|HP
|12/2/2024
|
|M/s Sawaraiya Polymers Industries Pvt. Ltd., Jai Bharat Polymers Pvt. Ltd. plot no. 211, HSIIDC, Manakpur, Phase-I, Yamuna Nagar, Haryana
|HP
|15/12/2023
|
|M/s Rajesh Chemical Pvt. Ltd.
|Jharkhand
|2/1/2024
|
|M/s Hindustan Urvarak&Rasayan Limited (HURL) Sindri
|Jharkhand
|18/04/2024
|
|M/s Bharath Petroleum Corporation Limited – Ettikka
|Kerala
|10/11/2022
|
|M/s BPCL – Kochi Refinery
|Kerala
|28/02/2024
|
|M/s BPCL-PDPP – KAKKAD KARA
|Kerala
|12/6/2024
|
|M/s Orient Paper Mills Amlai district Shahdol/Anuppur Madhya Pradesh- 484117
|Madhya Pradesh
|28/02/2024
|
|M/s Sobonio Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals , M/s Samriddhi Chemicals Private Ltd.
|Maharashtra
|14/08/2023
|
|M/s Godavari Biorefineries Ltd. Ahmednagar
|Maharashtra
|8/5/2023
|
|M/s Asterix Reinforcement Limited
|Maharashtra
|19/03/2024
|
|M/s. Aristo Industries Plot No. E-5 MIDC Tarapur
|Maharashtra
|9/1/2024
|
|M/s Supreme Petrochem Limited
|Maharashtra
|18/04/2024
|
|M/s Maharashtra Natural Gas Ltd.
|Maharashtra
|5/9/2022
|
|M/s Deepak Fertilizers – Taloja, Navi Mumbai
|Maharashtra
|19/03/2024
|
|M/s YashChemex INC (Formerly known as Santoshi Pigments lndustries)
|Maharashtra
|16/05/2024
|
|M/s Solara Active Pharma Sciences & Strides Shasun Limited factory’s recovery unit
|Puducherry
|24/11/2024
|
|M/s PCCPL industry
|Punjab
|17/05/2024
|
|M/s Parabolic Drugs Ltd., Punjab
|Punjab
|19/01/2024
|
|M/s Bharat Chemicals, Punjab
|Punjab
|19/01/2024
|
|M/s Sourav Chemicals Private Ltd. Saidpura
|Punjab
|26/09/2023
|
|M/s IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|Punjab
|14/08/2023
|
|M/s VedantMangla Oil and Gas
|Rajasthan
|10/8/2023
|
|M/s National coaters, Kapbrospvt ltd Lt
|Rajasthan
|6/6/2024
|
|M/s. Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Limited
|Tamil Nadu
|27/12/2023
|
|M/s Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited
|Tamil Nadu
|13/05/2024
|
|M/S TATA chemicals
|Tamil Nadu
|12/7/2022
|
|M/s CPCL Refinery
|Tamil Nadu
|19/12/2023
|
|M/s TFL Quinn India Private Limited Hyderabad
|Telangana
|3/1/2024
|
|M/s Natco Pharma Ltd., M/s NDL Infra Tech Pvt. Ltd, M/s Pokarana Engineering Stone ltd., M/s Microsoft Pvt. Ltd
|Telangana
|12/4/2023
|
|M/s RAOS Laboratories, Hezelo Labs, Optimus Laboratories, Archimedis Laboratories, Brundavan Laboratories, Chemic Laboratories, S.R. Laboratories, Rishon Laboratories, V.J. Sai Chem Industries
|Telangana
|5/3/2024
|
|M/s LTR Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd. (Formerly Elite Pharmaceutical Pvt. Ltd.)
|Telangana
|4/3/2024
|
|M/s Piramal Pharma Pvt. Ltd., Digwal-502321, Kohir Mandal, Sangareddy District, Telangana
|Telangana
|16/11/2023
|
|M/s Alkimia Pharma Chem Pvt Ltd
|Telangana
|12/12/2023
|
|M/s Vivin Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Telangana
|Telangana
|13/05/2024
|
|M/s Sri Jaya Labs Pvt Ltd &Vineeth Laboratory Pvt Ltd
|Telangana
|25/06/2024
|
|M/s Apitoria Pharma Private Limited, Borpatla (Village), Hathnoora (Mandal), Sanggareddy (District), Telangana
|Telangana
|15/07/2024
|
|M/s M.B. Paints and chemicals
|Telangana
|8/6/2023
|
|M/s TFL Quinn India private Limited
|Telangana
|28/07/2023
|
|M/s Shri Sitaram Das Corporation &Trush Chemical India Pvt. Ltd.
|Uttar Pradesh
|26/10/2022
|
|M/s Khaitan Chemical Fertilizer Company
|Uttar Pradesh
|10/6/2024
|
|M/s Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd., Gajraula, Dist. Amroha, U.P.
|Uttar Pradesh
|4/6/2024
|
|M/s Kesoram Rayon Factory
|West Bengal
|22/06/2023
Annexure-III
List of complaints received related to Slaughter houses, Dairy & Tanneries
|Sr. No.
|Name of the industry
|State
|Details of complaint
|
|Slaughter houses and meat selling units
|Madhya Pradesh
|Operating without Consent to Operate (CTO) /permission
|
|Slaughter House
|Bihar
|illegal Slaughter house and Meat Processing unit
|
|Meat Shops
|Tamil Nadu
|Slaughtering of animals by Illegal Meat shops
|
|Illegal Meat shops
|Delhi
|Illegal Meat shops functioning in residential area
|
|Illegal Meat shops
|Uttar Pradesh
|Illegal Meat shops functioning near Pilibhit Railway station
|
|Slaughter houses and meat selling units
|Punjab
|illegal Slaughter house and Meat Processing unit
|
|M/s Delhi Food Processing Complex (Meat) MCD
|Delhi
|Consent to Operate issued under orange category to the unit
|
|All Slaughter houses operating in the country
|Haryana
|To close down all slaughter houses running in the country
|
|Bone processing unit
|Karnataka
|Obnoxious & carcinogenic gases release from the unit
|
|Slaughter houses
|Delhi
|illegal Slaughter houses operating in residential area
|
|illegally soperation of Bone Factory (sealed by the PCB)
|Karnataka
|Illegal operation of the Bone Factory processing unit (sealed by PCB)
|
|M/s Modern Abattoir, Meat Processing and Rendering Unit
|Karnataka
|Pollution caused by Illegal operation of the unit
|
|M/s Radhika Nagar Slaughter House
|Chhattisgarh
|Non-compliance of guidelines issued by Hon’ble National Green Tribunal, New Delhi
|
|M/s Radhika Nagar Slaughter House
|Chhattisgarh
|Non-compliance of guidelines issued by Hon’ble National Green Tribunal, New Delhi
|
|Meat Shops
|Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh
|illegal operation and proliferation of meat shops/ establishments
|
|Illegal fisheries pond
|Faizabad, Uttar Pradesh
|Fish farming by illegally digging ponds
|
|Illegal slaughter houses
|Delhi
|Illegal slaughterhouses operating in Kailash Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Delhi
|
|M/s Mariya Frozen Agro Food Products Pvt. Ltd.
|Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh
|Pollution caused by Illegal operation of Slaughter house
|
|M/s Feedpro Hatcheries and Firms Pvt. Ltd.
|Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh
|Against Consent to Operate issued by the UPPCB
|
|M/s Agro Feeds Factory
|Telangana
|pollution caused by M/s Agro Feeds Factory
|
|M/s Allahna Food Processing Co.
|Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh
|pollution caused by M/s Allahna Food Processing Co.
|
|Sea Food Factories
|West Benal
|Air pollution caused by Sea Food factories located near Faridpur Bus stop
|
|M/s Al-Kabeer Exports
|Telangana
|Environmental pollution due to open floting of sanitary rules with regard to carcasses disposed.
|
|Shrimp Farm
|Tamil Nadu
|Shrimp Shrimp Farm in Aurivakkam Village and have negative impact on marine and coastal eco systemss
|
|Slaughter houses
|Haryana
|Violation of rules by Slaughter houses operating in District Nuh
|
|Hatcheries
|Andhra Pradesh
|Removal of hatcheries which have been established in the CRZ area and many were operating within prohibited intertidal waters without prior clearance.
|
|M/s Devi Fisheries Limited
|Andhra Pradesh
|Groundwater and air pollution caused by Fisheries
|
|Fish meal and scrap fish processing factory
|Odisha
|pollution caused by fish meal and scrap fish processing unit
|
|Aquaculture hatcheries in prohibited zones
|Tamil Nadu
|Removal of all aquaculture hatcheries in prohibited zones (which is upto 200 meters from the high tide)
|
|Sweet meat manufacturing unit in residential area
|West Benal
|Pollution caused by illegally set-up of Sweet Meat Manufacturing Unit in residential area
|
|M/s A. Q. Frozen Pvt Ltd.
|Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh
|pollution caused by the unit
|
|Unlawful & most stinking Brackish – water-aquaculture pond
|Andhra Pradesh
|Unlawful & most stinking Brackish-water-Aquaculture-pond in Poodimadaka Panchayat, Acchitapuram (M), Anakapalli District
|
|Sale of polluted/unhealthy fish
|Jharkhand
|Sale of contaminated food items (fish) in Hirapur-Hatia under ward number 27 of Dhanbad Municipal Corporation.
|
|M/s Al-Naved Agro Food Industries Pvt. Ltd
|Haryana
|Unauthorized and illegal operations by the unit
|
|Slaughter House
|Maharashtra
|Pollution caused by the slaughter house
|
|Slaughter House
|Agra, Uttar Pradesh
|Pollution caused by the slaughter house
|
|M/a HMA Food Exports Pvt Ltd.
|Agra, Uttar Pradesh
|Pollution caused by the slaughter house
|
|Meat Shops
|Maharashtra
|Display of Meat in open area
|
|Aqua Farms
|Andhra Pradesh
|Salt water aqua farms operating illegally without registration issued by the Coastal Aquaculture Authority (CAA)
|
|Fish Packing units
|Kerala
|Peeling shed/processed fish packing unit situated at Oravanthuruth , Ward 15, Vadakkekkara Panchayat, Moothakunnam Village, Paravur Taluk, Ernakulam District, Kerala
|
|Slaughtering of animals, birds etc. in urban and rural areas of Uttar Pradesh
|Uttar Pradesh
|Slaughtering of animals/birds/fishes/other creatures in the meat shops
|
|Slaughter house of Pune Municipal Corporation
|Maharashtra
|unbearable foul smell emanating from the slaughter house of Pune Municipal Corporation
|
|M/s Government Slaughter House, Hyderabad
|Telangana
|Pollution caused by Government Slaughter house
|
|Slaughter House
|Delhi
|For Installation of CCTV Cameras to monitor animal abuse
|
|Slaughter houses
|Haryana
|constitution of committee to review the feasibility of Slaughter houses operating in Mewat, Haryana
|
|Slaughter houses
|Haryana
|Issuance of Direction to mandate and purpose for the establishments of fundamental duties
|
|Slaughter Houses
|Haryana
|To re-evaluate the CTO of slaughter houses operating in Nuh District (Mewat), Haryana.
|
|Slaughter Houses
|Haryana
|to monitor animal abuse in slaughter house
|
|Slaughter Houses
|Haryana
|Cancellation/revocation of Consent to Operate (CTO) issued by HSPCB
|
|M/s Retro Footwear Pvt. Ltd.
|Delhi
|Use of Cyanide in production
|
|Illegal operation of Tanneries
|West Benal
|illegal operation of Tanneries in Tangra, Tiljala, Topsia and PaglaDanga areas in the eastern fringe of the city of Kolkata (about 550 numbers)
|
|Illegal operation of Tanneries
|Uttar Pradesh
|Pollution caused by Illegal operation of Tanneries
|
|M/s Habib Tannery
|Tamil Nadu
|Pollution caused by Illegal operation of the unit
|
|Illegal operation of Tanneries
|Uttar Pradesh
|Pollution caused by Illegal operation of Tanneries
|
|Illegal operation of Tanneries
|West Benal
|illegal operation of Tanneries in Tangra, Tiljala, Topsia and Pagla Danga areas in the eastern fringe of the city of Kolkata (about 550 numbers)
|
|Illegal operation of Tanneries
|Uttar Pradesh
|Pollution caused by Illegal operation of Tanneries
|
|Leather treatment plant in HBR (Enviro Control Systems)
|Karnataka
|Closure of Leather treatment plant in HBR (Enviro Control Systems)
|
|Banas Dairy (M/s Banaskantha Dist. Co-op Milk Producers)
|Gujarat
|Foul smell from Banas Dairy.
Annexure-IV
List of complaints received w.r.t. Agro Based Industries
|2022-23
|S. I No
|State
|Number of complaints received
|Sector
|1
|Maharashtra
|05
|04-Sugar,01-Food & Beverage
|2
|Uttar Pradesh
|03
|02-Sugar,01-Paper
|3
|Karnataka
|02
|01-Sugar, 01-Food & Beverage
|4
|Haryana
|04
|02-Sugar,02-Distillery
|5
|Gujarat
|10
|06- Textile
01-Sugar,03-Paper
|6
|Punjab
|02
|01-Textile,01-Paper
|7
|Tamil Nadu
|02
|01-Textile,01-Distillery
|8
|Delhi
|01
|Others
|9
|Andhra Pradesh
|02
|01-Textile,01-Food & Beverage
|10
|Telangana
|01
|Paper
|Total
|32
|2023-24
|1
|Maharashtra
|07
|03-Sugar,04-Distillery
|2
|Haryana
|03
|01-Sugar
02-Textiles
|3
|Uttar Pradesh
|08
|03-Sugar
02-Textiles, 01-Distillery,02-Paper
|4
|Tamil Nadu
|01
|Others
|5
|Karnataka
|02
|01-Sugar,01-Distillery
|6
|Delhi
|01
|Textile
|7
|Gujarat
|06
|Textiles
|8
|Punjab
|05
|01-Textile,04-Distillery
|9
|West Bengal
|02
|01-Paper
01-Distillery
|10
|Telangana
|02
|01-Distillery,01-Paper
|11
|Madhya Pradesh
|04
|02-Distillery,02-Paper
|12
|Kerala
|01
|01-Food & Beverage
|13
|Chhattisgarh
|01
|Paper
|14
|Odisha
|02
|Paper
|15
|Andhra Pradesh
|01
|Paper
|Total
|46
|2024-25 (till date)
|1
|Andhra Pradesh
|05
|04-Textile,01-Distillery
|2
|Gujarat
|08
|07-Textile,01-Gujarat
|3
|Maharashtra
|02
|01-Textile
01-Bakery
|4
|Punjab
|02
|01-Textile,01-Distillery
|5
|Uttar Pradesh
|03
|01-Textile
01-Sugar,01-Paper
|6
|West Bengal
|01
|01-Textile
|7
|Uttarakhand
|01
|01-Paper
|8
|Haryana
|01
|01-Paper
|Total
|23