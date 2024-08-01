Ministry of Environment to Address Rising Pollution Levels from Factories Across the Country

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), in association with State Pollution Control Boards/Pollution Control Committees (SPCBs/PCCs), is implementing the provisions of the Water (Prevention & Control) Act, 1974, the Air (Prevention & Control of Pollution), Act, 1981 and the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 to prevent and control pollution of environment. CPCB categorizes industries into Red, Orange, Green and White categories, on the basis of Pollution Index (PI) which is a function of potential of water pollution, air pollution, and hazardous waste generation and the same is implemented by the respective SPCB/PCC. Accordingly, the consent is issued to establish/operate to the units in the State/UT by SPCB/PCC. SPCBs/PCCs also monitor the compliance of effluent and emissions discharge standards. In case of non-compliance, action against the unit is taken under provisions of the Water Act, 1974, the Air Act, 1981 and the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.

As per the information, received from SPCBs/PCCs, there are total 5,26,691 operational units (having pollution potential) in the country which includes Red, Orange and Green categories.

Actions such as issuance of show-cause notices/closure directions, are taken in case of violation of environmental regulations, as deemed fit.

State Wise number of complaints received in CPCB during the last three years are enclosed as Annexure-I. The list of factory-wise and state-wise with respect to chemical industries polluting air, water and environment during the last three years and the current year is annexed at Annexure-II. The list of complaints received related to Slaughter houses, Dairy & Tanneries are enclosed as Annexure-III. State wise details of complaints received w.r.t. Agro Based Industries are enclosed as Annexure-IV.

The Government has taken a number of regulatory measures to keep the level of pollution by industrial units under control. The measures taken/being taken inter-alia include;

The Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), Government of India notifies “Standards for Emission or Discharge of Environmental Pollutants from various Industries” under Schedule-I of Environment Protection Rules, 1986. So far, 79 industrial specific environmental standards have been notified. The industrial sectors, for which specific standards are not available, general standards as notified under Schedule-VI of Environment Protection Rules, 1986 are applicable. CPCB has directed SPCBs/PCCs to inspect Red, Orange, and Green categories of industries at a minimum inspection frequency of 6 months, 1 year and 2 years, for verification of compliance of environmental norms. In addition, common waste management/treatment facilities such as STPs, CETPs, CBMWTFs etc., and 17 categories of high pollution potential industries are to be inspected on quarterly basis by SPCBs/PCCs. CPCB has published guidelines on continuous effluent monitoring system on 07.11.2014 and Guidelines for Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems in July 2017. Further, First Revised Guidelines for Continuous Emission Monitoring System has been published in August 2018 and subsequently amended on 04.09.2020. Further, CPCB has directed all 17 categories of high pollution potential industries, Grossly Polluting Industries of Ganga basin and common waste treatment facilities to install Online Continuous Effluent/ Emission Monitoring Systems (OCEMS) for strengthening monitoring mechanism and effective compliance through self-regulatory mechanism and constant vigil on pollution levels. Real-time values of environmental pollutants of trade effluent and emissions generated through OCEMS are transmitted online to CPCB and concerned SPCB/PCC on 24×7 basis. Central software processes the data and in case of value of pollutant parameter exceeds prescribed environmental norms, an automatic SMS alert is generated and sent to industrial unit, SPCB and CPCB, so that corrective measures can be taken by the industry immediately and appropriate action can be taken by concerned SPCB/PCC/CPCB. CPCB carries out inspection-cum-monitoring of 17 categories industries and common waste treatment facilities, selected randomly based on SMS alerts, generated through Online Continuous Effluent/Emission Monitoring Systems (OCEMS), installed in these industries. In case of non-compliance observed, actions as deemed fit is taken as per the provisions of the environmental acts. Regular monitoring of compliance of industrial emission/effluent discharges and other operational activities according to the standards prescribed by MoEF&CC, CPCB and SCBs/PCCs, Critically polluted areas have been identified and Action Plan have been formulated for restoration of environmental quality in these areas. Industries are directed to install necessary pollution control equipment in a time bound manner. Charter for water intensive industries like Distillery, Pulp & Paper, Tannery etc. Emphasis on Cleaner / Best Available Technologies Implementation of Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) in Textile, Bulk Drug, Distillery etc.

Annexure I

State Wise Number of Complaints received in CPCB during 2021-2024

Sl. No. State 2021-2022 2022-2023 2023-2024 Andaman & Nicobar Islands 03 03 01 Andhra Pradesh 08 27 24 Arunachal Pradesh 00 00 00 Assam 05 20 17 Bihar 20 25 25 Chandigarh 02 03 03 Chhattisgarh 13 34 26 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 03 02 01 Delhi 34 96 56 Goa 03 02 03 Gujarat 35 86 68 Haryana 13 15 15 Himachal Pradesh 05 06 10 Jammu & Kashmir 01 09 08 Jharkhand 11 31 16 Karnataka 18 54 28 Kerala 14 32 19 Ladakh 00 01 00 Lakshadweep 00 00 00 Madhya Pradesh 07 09 19 Maharashtra 18 74 61 Manipur 01 00 01 Meghalaya 00 00 02 Mizoram 00 00 00 Nagaland 00 01 03 Odisha 15 27 25 Pondicherry 13 04 02 Punjab 22 37 31 Rajasthan 20 19 29 Sikkim 00 00 00 Tamil Nadu 15 33 19 Telangana 14 38 24 Tripura 00 00 02 Uttar Pradesh 49 15 87 Uttarakhand 25 12 25 West Bengal 30 31 38 Total 417 746 688

Annexure-II

List of factory-wise and state-wise details of complaints received by CPCB with respect to Chemical Industries

S.No. Unit name State Date M/S Deccan Chemicals, M/s Hetero Chemicals Andhra Pradesh 13/06/2023 M/s Tethys Chem Private Limited, Chhattisgarh Chhattisgarh 2/7/2024 M/s Shyam chemicals Chhattisgarh 19/03/2024 M/s Bharat Petroleum Delhi 1/5/2023 M/s ONGC Pipeline Gujarat 8/6/2023 M/s OneiroLifecare Ltd Gujarat 29/02/2024 M/s Oriantal Aromatic Ltd. Nandesari GIDC Vadodara, Gujarat Gujarat 30/01/2024 M/s Deepak Nitrite Ltd., Nandesari GIDC Vadodara, Gujarat Gujarat 30/01/2024 M/s Grasim Industry ,Vilayet Plant Grassin Gujarat 15/01/2024 M/s Atul Ltd., Valsad Gujarat 23/04/2024 M/s Panoli Intermediate pvt. Ltd., GSP Corp Science Pvt. Ltd. and Meghami Ltd. Gujarat 27/12/2021 M/s KaneriaPlastPvt. Ltd. And M/s Kaneria Building Chemical Pvt. Ltd. Gujarat 10/6/2021 M/s Deepak Nitrite Ltd, GSP Crop Science Pvt Ltd,& Oriental Aromatic Ltd, GIDC Nandesari Gujarat 23/09/2022 M/s Nandesari Fertilizer Industries Pvt Ltd Gujarat 18/10/2022 M/s lshaan Dyes & Chemicals Ltd, Gujarat 17/11/2022 M/s Coromandal, Sarigam GIDC, Valsad Gujarat 13/03/2023 M/s Vilayat&Saykha Industrial Estate Gujarat 26/05/2023 M/s Panoli intermediate pvt Ltd, Gujarat 16/15/2023 M/s Keshavkunj Industries LLP Gujarat 28/06/2023 M/s Archean Chemical Industries Ltd. Gujarat 28/18/2023 M/s. Navin Fluorine International Limited Bestan Surat Gujarat 31/10/2023 M/s Madaji Traders – Surat City Gujarat 20/03/2024 M/s IOCL, M/s Reliance Refinery and Nandesari GIDC Gujarat 19/04/2024 M/s Jagannath Halogens Pvt LTd&Jagannath Salt Pvt. Ltd. Gujarat 18/06/2024 M/s YashChemex, Vatva, Gujarat, M/s Shreyas Pigments, Maharashtr, M/sNirbhaya Pigments, Maharashtra, M/s Nakoda Pigments, Chindwada Madhya Pradesh, M/s Haryana Pigments, Haryana, M/s Narayan lndustries, Gujarat, M/s A One Pigments, Gujarat, M/s A one Phthalo Pigments, Gujarat, M/s Shreeji industries, Khambhat Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh 27/02/2023 M/s Aroma Aromatics &Flavors, Nalagarh, District Solan HP 12/2/2024 M/s Sawaraiya Polymers Industries Pvt. Ltd., Jai Bharat Polymers Pvt. Ltd. plot no. 211, HSIIDC, Manakpur, Phase-I, Yamuna Nagar, Haryana HP 15/12/2023 M/s Rajesh Chemical Pvt. Ltd. Jharkhand 2/1/2024 M/s Hindustan Urvarak&Rasayan Limited (HURL) Sindri Jharkhand 18/04/2024 M/s Bharath Petroleum Corporation Limited – Ettikka Kerala 10/11/2022 M/s BPCL – Kochi Refinery Kerala 28/02/2024 M/s BPCL-PDPP – KAKKAD KARA Kerala 12/6/2024 M/s Orient Paper Mills Amlai district Shahdol/Anuppur Madhya Pradesh- 484117 Madhya Pradesh 28/02/2024 M/s Sobonio Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals , M/s Samriddhi Chemicals Private Ltd. Maharashtra 14/08/2023 M/s Godavari Biorefineries Ltd. Ahmednagar Maharashtra 8/5/2023 M/s Asterix Reinforcement Limited Maharashtra 19/03/2024 M/s. Aristo Industries Plot No. E-5 MIDC Tarapur Maharashtra 9/1/2024 M/s Supreme Petrochem Limited Maharashtra 18/04/2024 M/s Maharashtra Natural Gas Ltd. Maharashtra 5/9/2022 M/s Deepak Fertilizers – Taloja, Navi Mumbai Maharashtra 19/03/2024 M/s YashChemex INC (Formerly known as Santoshi Pigments lndustries) Maharashtra 16/05/2024 M/s Solara Active Pharma Sciences & Strides Shasun Limited factory’s recovery unit Puducherry 24/11/2024 M/s PCCPL industry Punjab 17/05/2024 M/s Parabolic Drugs Ltd., Punjab Punjab 19/01/2024 M/s Bharat Chemicals, Punjab Punjab 19/01/2024 M/s Sourav Chemicals Private Ltd. Saidpura Punjab 26/09/2023 M/s IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Punjab 14/08/2023 M/s VedantMangla Oil and Gas Rajasthan 10/8/2023 M/s National coaters, Kapbrospvt ltd Lt Rajasthan 6/6/2024 M/s. Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Limited Tamil Nadu 27/12/2023 M/s Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Tamil Nadu 13/05/2024 M/S TATA chemicals Tamil Nadu 12/7/2022 M/s CPCL Refinery Tamil Nadu 19/12/2023 M/s TFL Quinn India Private Limited Hyderabad Telangana 3/1/2024 M/s Natco Pharma Ltd., M/s NDL Infra Tech Pvt. Ltd, M/s Pokarana Engineering Stone ltd., M/s Microsoft Pvt. Ltd Telangana 12/4/2023 M/s RAOS Laboratories, Hezelo Labs, Optimus Laboratories, Archimedis Laboratories, Brundavan Laboratories, Chemic Laboratories, S.R. Laboratories, Rishon Laboratories, V.J. Sai Chem Industries Telangana 5/3/2024 M/s LTR Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd. (Formerly Elite Pharmaceutical Pvt. Ltd.) Telangana 4/3/2024 M/s Piramal Pharma Pvt. Ltd., Digwal-502321, Kohir Mandal, Sangareddy District, Telangana Telangana 16/11/2023 M/s Alkimia Pharma Chem Pvt Ltd Telangana 12/12/2023 M/s Vivin Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Telangana Telangana 13/05/2024 M/s Sri Jaya Labs Pvt Ltd &Vineeth Laboratory Pvt Ltd Telangana 25/06/2024 M/s Apitoria Pharma Private Limited, Borpatla (Village), Hathnoora (Mandal), Sanggareddy (District), Telangana Telangana 15/07/2024 M/s M.B. Paints and chemicals Telangana 8/6/2023 M/s TFL Quinn India private Limited Telangana 28/07/2023 M/s Shri Sitaram Das Corporation &Trush Chemical India Pvt. Ltd. Uttar Pradesh 26/10/2022 M/s Khaitan Chemical Fertilizer Company Uttar Pradesh 10/6/2024 M/s Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd., Gajraula, Dist. Amroha, U.P. Uttar Pradesh 4/6/2024 M/s Kesoram Rayon Factory West Bengal 22/06/2023

Annexure-III

List of complaints received related to Slaughter houses, Dairy & Tanneries

Sr. No. Name of the industry State Details of complaint Slaughter houses and meat selling units Madhya Pradesh Operating without Consent to Operate (CTO) /permission Slaughter House Bihar illegal Slaughter house and Meat Processing unit Meat Shops Tamil Nadu Slaughtering of animals by Illegal Meat shops Illegal Meat shops Delhi Illegal Meat shops functioning in residential area Illegal Meat shops Uttar Pradesh Illegal Meat shops functioning near Pilibhit Railway station Slaughter houses and meat selling units Punjab illegal Slaughter house and Meat Processing unit M/s Delhi Food Processing Complex (Meat) MCD Delhi Consent to Operate issued under orange category to the unit All Slaughter houses operating in the country Haryana To close down all slaughter houses running in the country Bone processing unit Karnataka Obnoxious & carcinogenic gases release from the unit Slaughter houses Delhi illegal Slaughter houses operating in residential area illegally soperation of Bone Factory (sealed by the PCB) Karnataka Illegal operation of the Bone Factory processing unit (sealed by PCB) M/s Modern Abattoir, Meat Processing and Rendering Unit Karnataka Pollution caused by Illegal operation of the unit M/s Radhika Nagar Slaughter House Chhattisgarh Non-compliance of guidelines issued by Hon’ble National Green Tribunal, New Delhi M/s Radhika Nagar Slaughter House Chhattisgarh Non-compliance of guidelines issued by Hon’ble National Green Tribunal, New Delhi Meat Shops Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh illegal operation and proliferation of meat shops/ establishments Illegal fisheries pond Faizabad, Uttar Pradesh Fish farming by illegally digging ponds Illegal slaughter houses Delhi Illegal slaughterhouses operating in Kailash Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Delhi M/s Mariya Frozen Agro Food Products Pvt. Ltd. Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh Pollution caused by Illegal operation of Slaughter house M/s Feedpro Hatcheries and Firms Pvt. Ltd. Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh Against Consent to Operate issued by the UPPCB M/s Agro Feeds Factory Telangana pollution caused by M/s Agro Feeds Factory M/s Allahna Food Processing Co. Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh pollution caused by M/s Allahna Food Processing Co. Sea Food Factories West Benal Air pollution caused by Sea Food factories located near Faridpur Bus stop M/s Al-Kabeer Exports Telangana Environmental pollution due to open floting of sanitary rules with regard to carcasses disposed. Shrimp Farm Tamil Nadu Shrimp Shrimp Farm in Aurivakkam Village and have negative impact on marine and coastal eco systemss Slaughter houses Haryana Violation of rules by Slaughter houses operating in District Nuh Hatcheries Andhra Pradesh Removal of hatcheries which have been established in the CRZ area and many were operating within prohibited intertidal waters without prior clearance. M/s Devi Fisheries Limited Andhra Pradesh Groundwater and air pollution caused by Fisheries Fish meal and scrap fish processing factory Odisha pollution caused by fish meal and scrap fish processing unit Aquaculture hatcheries in prohibited zones Tamil Nadu Removal of all aquaculture hatcheries in prohibited zones (which is upto 200 meters from the high tide) Sweet meat manufacturing unit in residential area West Benal Pollution caused by illegally set-up of Sweet Meat Manufacturing Unit in residential area M/s A. Q. Frozen Pvt Ltd. Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh pollution caused by the unit Unlawful & most stinking Brackish – water-aquaculture pond Andhra Pradesh Unlawful & most stinking Brackish-water-Aquaculture-pond in Poodimadaka Panchayat, Acchitapuram (M), Anakapalli District Sale of polluted/unhealthy fish Jharkhand Sale of contaminated food items (fish) in Hirapur-Hatia under ward number 27 of Dhanbad Municipal Corporation. M/s Al-Naved Agro Food Industries Pvt. Ltd Haryana Unauthorized and illegal operations by the unit Slaughter House Maharashtra Pollution caused by the slaughter house Slaughter House Agra, Uttar Pradesh Pollution caused by the slaughter house M/a HMA Food Exports Pvt Ltd. Agra, Uttar Pradesh Pollution caused by the slaughter house Meat Shops Maharashtra Display of Meat in open area Aqua Farms Andhra Pradesh Salt water aqua farms operating illegally without registration issued by the Coastal Aquaculture Authority (CAA) Fish Packing units Kerala Peeling shed/processed fish packing unit situated at Oravanthuruth , Ward 15, Vadakkekkara Panchayat, Moothakunnam Village, Paravur Taluk, Ernakulam District, Kerala Slaughtering of animals, birds etc. in urban and rural areas of Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh Slaughtering of animals/birds/fishes/other creatures in the meat shops Slaughter house of Pune Municipal Corporation Maharashtra unbearable foul smell emanating from the slaughter house of Pune Municipal Corporation M/s Government Slaughter House, Hyderabad Telangana Pollution caused by Government Slaughter house Slaughter House Delhi For Installation of CCTV Cameras to monitor animal abuse Slaughter houses Haryana constitution of committee to review the feasibility of Slaughter houses operating in Mewat, Haryana Slaughter houses Haryana Issuance of Direction to mandate and purpose for the establishments of fundamental duties Slaughter Houses Haryana To re-evaluate the CTO of slaughter houses operating in Nuh District (Mewat), Haryana. Slaughter Houses Haryana to monitor animal abuse in slaughter house Slaughter Houses Haryana Cancellation/revocation of Consent to Operate (CTO) issued by HSPCB M/s Retro Footwear Pvt. Ltd. Delhi Use of Cyanide in production Illegal operation of Tanneries West Benal illegal operation of Tanneries in Tangra, Tiljala, Topsia and PaglaDanga areas in the eastern fringe of the city of Kolkata (about 550 numbers) Illegal operation of Tanneries Uttar Pradesh Pollution caused by Illegal operation of Tanneries M/s Habib Tannery Tamil Nadu Pollution caused by Illegal operation of the unit Illegal operation of Tanneries Uttar Pradesh Pollution caused by Illegal operation of Tanneries Illegal operation of Tanneries West Benal illegal operation of Tanneries in Tangra, Tiljala, Topsia and Pagla Danga areas in the eastern fringe of the city of Kolkata (about 550 numbers) Illegal operation of Tanneries Uttar Pradesh Pollution caused by Illegal operation of Tanneries Leather treatment plant in HBR (Enviro Control Systems) Karnataka Closure of Leather treatment plant in HBR (Enviro Control Systems) Banas Dairy (M/s Banaskantha Dist. Co-op Milk Producers) Gujarat Foul smell from Banas Dairy.

Annexure-IV

List of complaints received w.r.t. Agro Based Industries