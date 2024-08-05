Ministry of Environment Outlines New Guidelines for Leasing Forest Land

Forest Survey of India (FSI), Dehradun, an organisation under the Ministry carries out the assessment of forest cover of the country biennially and the findings are published in India State of Forest Report (ISFR). As per the India State of Forest Report (ISFR) 2021, the total Recorded Forest Area in the Country is 7,75,288 square kilometer. The State and Union Territory wise detail including the State of Maharashtra is attached as an Annexure.

The ‘land’ is a State subject. The forest areas and the legal boundaries thereof are determined and maintained by the concerned State Government/UT Administration. Accordingly, the final decision to assign on lease or allot the forest land is within the domain of the concerned State Government/ UT Administration. However, the prior approval of the Central Government under the Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Adhiniyam, 1980 is required for using any forest land for non-forestry purposes.

Further, the protection and management of forests is primarily the responsibility of the concerned State Government /UT Administration, which takes appropriate actions to remove unauthorised/illegal possession of forest land under the provisions of the Indian Forest Act, 1927, Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 and other State specific laws and Rules made thereunder.

Annexure