Ministry of Environment Issues New Rules for Air Quality Management in NCR

Pursuant to the notification of the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas (Imposition, Collection and Utilization of Environmental Compensation for Stubble Burning) Amendment Rules, 2024 by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change vide Notification No. G.S.R. 690(E) dated 06.11.2024, rates of EC for stubble burning have been revised.

Comparative rates of EC for stubble burning as per amended Rules are as under:

(in Rs.)

Area of land Earlier rates of EC charges After amendment (per incidence of stubble burning) Farmer having an area of land of less than two acres 2,500/- 5,000/- Farmer having an area of land of two acres or more but less than five acres 5,000/- 10,000/- Farmer having an area of land of more than five acres 15,000/- 30,000/-

3. The Commission through its Order dated 07.11.2024, has authorized all Nodal / Supervisory Officers appointed by the respective Governments in the National Capital Territory of Delhi, State of Punjab, State of Haryana, NCR areas of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh to impose and collect Environmental Compensation from farmers causing air pollution by stubble burning, as per the revised rates.

4. This order is required to be implemented by the respective State Governments with immediate effect.