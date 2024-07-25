Ministry of Environment Implements Strict Ban on Polythene Bags

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has notified the Plastic Waste Management Amendment Rules, 2021, on 12th August 2021, prohibiting identified single use plastic items, which have low utility and high littering potential, with effect from 1st July 2022. The manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale and use of plastic carry bags having thickness less than thickness of one hundred and twenty microns is also prohibited with effect from 31st December, 2022. Non-woven plastic carry bags of less than 60 gram per sqm (GSM) are also prohibited from 30th September 2021. Further, over and above the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016, as amended, States/UTs have issued notifications/orders to introduce regulations pertaining to complete or partial ban on plastic carry bags and/or identified single-use plastic items. The details are annexed.

The following steps have been taken to strengthen implementation of Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016 and to implement ban on identified single use plastic items:

(i) All thirty-six States/UTs have constituted the Special Task Force under the chairpersonship of the Chief Secretary / Administrator for elimination of identified single use plastic items and effective plastic waste management. A National Level Taskforce has also been constituted by the Ministry for taking coordinated efforts to eliminate identified single use plastic items and effective implementation of Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016.

(ii) Directions under Section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 have already been issued to plastic raw material manufacturers for not supplying raw material for manufacture of banned single use plastic items and plastic carry bags having thickness less than thickness of one hundred and twenty microns.

(iii) For effective monitoring of ban on identified single use plastic items and plastic waste management the following online platforms are in operation (a) National Dashboard on for monitoring of comprehensive action plan implementation, (b) CPCB Monitoring Module for Compliance on Elimination of Single Use Plastic, and (c) CPCB Grievance Redressal App.

(iv) Pan India enforcement campaigns have been undertaken for implementation of ban on identified single use plastic items since July 2022 by CPCB, SPCBs/PCCs and local authorities. As per available information, during enforcement campaigns, a total of 853832 inspections have been carried out, of which violations were detected in 344689 cases, approximately fine of Rs. 19,05,13,471/- was imposed and 19,49,535 kg. of plastic was seized.

(v) States and Union Territories have been asked to undertake regular enforcement drives to implement ban on identified single use plastic items and on plastic carry bags having thickness less than one hundred twenty microns covering fruit and vegetable markets, wholesale markets, local markets, flower vendors, units manufacturing plastic carry bags etc.

(vi) The Departments of Science and Technology and Biotechnology support research projects for alternatives to banned single-use plastic items, as per scheme guidelines. The Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises has schemes to provide support to MSME units, which include support to such units which were earlier involved in manufacturing of banned single use plastic items for switching over to alternatives / other products.

Annexure

Notification for banning manufacture, use, sale import and handling of Plastic carry bags/items

(Based on the data available in Annual reports submitted by SPCBs/PCCs)