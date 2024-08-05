Ministry of Environment Highlights Importance of Bhoj Wetland in National Biodiversity Action Plan

As reported by Madhya Pradesh State Wetland Authority, Bhoj Wetland in Bhopal faces no threat of delisting from Ramsar Convention list of wetlands of International importance.
Further, Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change (MoEF&CC) has notified the Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017 under the provisions of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 as regulatory framework for conservation and management of wetlands across the country to conserve, manage and maintain the ecological character of the wetlands without restricting the wise use. The said Rules inter-alia restrict the activities, like solid waste dumping, discharge of untreated wastes and effluents from industries, cities, towns, villages and other human settlements. Also Govt. of Madhya Pradesh has issued order vide date 16th March 2022 for enforcement of Wetland (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017 at Bhoj wetland, Bhopal.
MoEF&CC is implementing a centrally sponsored scheme namely, National Plan for Conservation of Aquatic Ecosystems (NPCA) for conservation and management of wetlands in the country including Madhya Pradesh, on cost sharing basis between Central Government and respective State Governments. The scheme covers various activities such as interception, diversion and treatment of wastewater, shoreline protection, lake front development, in-situ cleaning i.e., desilting & deweeding, storm water management, bioremediation, catchment area treatment, lake beautification, survey & demarcation, bio-fencing, fisheries development, weed control, biodiversity conservation, education and awareness creation, community participation, etc.
Based on the proposals received from the State Government of Madhya Pradesh, this Ministry had sanctioned projects at a total cost of ₹ 432.03 lakhs during 2018-2019 for conservation of Bhoj Wetland in Bhopal and central share of ₹ 200.00 lakhs out of ₹ 259.22 lakhs has been released to Government of Madhya Pradesh for conservation and management of Bhoj wetland.
State-wise details of sites added in list of Ramsar sites across the country during the last three years are given at Annexure.
|State/Union Territory
|Wetland
|Date of Designation*
|
|Bihar (2)
|
|Nagi Bird Sanctuary
|11-10-2023
|
|Nakti Bird Sanctuary
|11-10-2023
|
|Gujarat (3)
|
|Wadhvana Wetland
|05-04-2021
|
|Thol Lake Wildlife Sanctuary
|05-04-2021
|
|Khijadia Wildlife Sanctuary
|13-04-2021
|
|Goa (1)
|
|Nanda Lake
|08-06-2022
|
|Haryana (2)
|
|Sultanpur National Park
|25-05-2021
|
|Bhindawas Wildlife Sanctuary
|25-05-2021
|
|Jammu and Kashmir (2)
|
|Hygam Wetland Conservation Reserve
|08-06-2022
|
|Shallbugh Wetland Conservation Reserve
|08-06-2022
|
|Karnataka (4)
|
|Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary
|15-02-2022
|
|Ankasamudra Bird Conservation Reserve
|10-03-2023
|
|Aghanashini Estuary
|14-02-2023
|
|Magadi Kere Conservation Reserve
|14-02-2023
|
|Madhya Pradesh (3)
|
|Sirpur Wetland
|07-01-2022
|
|Sakhya Sagar
|07-01-2022
|
|Yashwant Sagar
|07-01-2022
|
|Maharashtra (1)
|
|Thane Creek
|13-04-2022
|
|Mizoram (1)
|
|Pala Wetland
|31-08-2021
|
|Odisha (4)
|
|Satkosia Gorge
|12-10-2021
|
|Tampara Lake
|12-10-2021
|
|Hirakud Reservoir
|12-10-2021
|
|Ansupa Lake
|12-10-2021
|
|Tamil Nadu (15)
|
|Koonthankulam Bird Sanctuary
|08-11-2021
|
|Chitrangudi Bird Sanctuary
|08-11-2021
|
|Karikili Bird Sanctuary
|08-04-2022
|
|Pichavaram Mangrove
|08-04-2022
|
|Pallikaranai Marsh Reserve Forest
|08-04-2022
|
|Gulf of Mannar Marine Biosphere Reserve
|08-04-2022
|
|Vembannur Wetland Complex
|08-04-2022
|
|Vellode Bird Sanctuary
|08-04-2022
|
|Udhayamarthandapuram Bird Sanctuary
|08-04-2022
|
|Vedanthangal Bird Sanctuary
|08-04-2022
|
|Suchindram Theroor Wetland Complex
|08-04-2022
|
|Vaduvur Bird Sanctuary
|08-04-2022
|
|Kanjirankulam Bird Sanctuary
|08-04-2022
|
|Karaivetti Bird Sanctuary
|24-05-2023
|
|Longwood Shola Reserve Forest
|24-05-2023
|
|Uttar Pradesh (2)
|
|Haiderpur Wetland
|13-04-2021
|
|Bakhira Wildlife Sanctuary
|29-06-2021
|
* Date of designation is taken as the date of signing of designation letter by the Administrative Authority.