Ministry of Environment Highlights Importance of Bhoj Wetland in National Biodiversity Action Plan

As reported by Madhya Pradesh State Wetland Authority, Bhoj Wetland in Bhopal faces no threat of delisting from Ramsar Convention list of wetlands of International importance.

Further, Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change (MoEF&CC) has notified the Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017 under the provisions of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 as regulatory framework for conservation and management of wetlands across the country to conserve, manage and maintain the ecological character of the wetlands without restricting the wise use. The said Rules inter-alia restrict the activities, like solid waste dumping, discharge of untreated wastes and effluents from industries, cities, towns, villages and other human settlements. Also Govt. of Madhya Pradesh has issued order vide date 16th March 2022 for enforcement of Wetland (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017 at Bhoj wetland, Bhopal.

MoEF&CC is implementing a centrally sponsored scheme namely, National Plan for Conservation of Aquatic Ecosystems (NPCA) for conservation and management of wetlands in the country including Madhya Pradesh, on cost sharing basis between Central Government and respective State Governments. The scheme covers various activities such as interception, diversion and treatment of wastewater, shoreline protection, lake front development, in-situ cleaning i.e., desilting & deweeding, storm water management, bioremediation, catchment area treatment, lake beautification, survey & demarcation, bio-fencing, fisheries development, weed control, biodiversity conservation, education and awareness creation, community participation, etc.

Based on the proposals received from the State Government of Madhya Pradesh, this Ministry had sanctioned projects at a total cost of ₹ 432.03 lakhs during 2018-2019 for conservation of Bhoj Wetland in Bhopal and central share of ₹ 200.00 lakhs out of ₹ 259.22 lakhs has been released to Government of Madhya Pradesh for conservation and management of Bhoj wetland.

State-wise details of sites added in list of Ramsar sites across the country during the last three years are given at Annexure.

Annexure

State/Union Territory Wetland Date of Designation* Bihar (2) Nagi Bird Sanctuary 11-10-2023 Nakti Bird Sanctuary 11-10-2023 Gujarat (3) Wadhvana Wetland 05-04-2021 Thol Lake Wildlife Sanctuary 05-04-2021 Khijadia Wildlife Sanctuary 13-04-2021 Goa (1) Nanda Lake 08-06-2022 Haryana (2) Sultanpur National Park 25-05-2021 Bhindawas Wildlife Sanctuary 25-05-2021 Jammu and Kashmir (2) Hygam Wetland Conservation Reserve 08-06-2022 Shallbugh Wetland Conservation Reserve 08-06-2022 Karnataka (4) Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary 15-02-2022 Ankasamudra Bird Conservation Reserve 10-03-2023 Aghanashini Estuary 14-02-2023 Magadi Kere Conservation Reserve 14-02-2023 Madhya Pradesh (3) Sirpur Wetland 07-01-2022 Sakhya Sagar 07-01-2022 Yashwant Sagar 07-01-2022 Maharashtra (1) Thane Creek 13-04-2022 Mizoram (1) Pala Wetland 31-08-2021 Odisha (4) Satkosia Gorge 12-10-2021 Tampara Lake 12-10-2021 Hirakud Reservoir 12-10-2021 Ansupa Lake 12-10-2021 Tamil Nadu (15) Koonthankulam Bird Sanctuary 08-11-2021 Chitrangudi Bird Sanctuary 08-11-2021 Karikili Bird Sanctuary 08-04-2022 Pichavaram Mangrove 08-04-2022 Pallikaranai Marsh Reserve Forest 08-04-2022 Gulf of Mannar Marine Biosphere Reserve 08-04-2022 Vembannur Wetland Complex 08-04-2022 Vellode Bird Sanctuary 08-04-2022 Udhayamarthandapuram Bird Sanctuary 08-04-2022 Vedanthangal Bird Sanctuary 08-04-2022 Suchindram Theroor Wetland Complex 08-04-2022 Vaduvur Bird Sanctuary 08-04-2022 Kanjirankulam Bird Sanctuary 08-04-2022 Karaivetti Bird Sanctuary 24-05-2023 Longwood Shola Reserve Forest 24-05-2023 Uttar Pradesh (2) Haiderpur Wetland 13-04-2021 Bakhira Wildlife Sanctuary 29-06-2021 Ramsar Sites

* Date of designation is taken as the date of signing of designation letter by the Administrative Authority.