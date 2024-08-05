National

Ministry of Environment Highlights Importance of Bhoj Wetland in National Biodiversity Action Plan

By Odisha Diary bureau

As reported by Madhya Pradesh State Wetland Authority, Bhoj Wetland in Bhopal faces no threat of delisting from Ramsar Convention list of wetlands of International importance.

Further, Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change (MoEF&CC) has notified the Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017 under the provisions of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 as regulatory framework for conservation and management of wetlands across the country to conserve, manage and maintain the ecological character of the wetlands without restricting the wise use. The said Rules inter-alia restrict the activities, like solid waste dumping, discharge of untreated wastes and effluents from industries, cities, towns, villages and other human settlements. Also Govt. of Madhya Pradesh has issued order vide date 16th March 2022 for enforcement of Wetland (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017 at Bhoj wetland, Bhopal.

MoEF&CC is implementing a centrally sponsored scheme namely, National Plan for Conservation of Aquatic Ecosystems (NPCA) for conservation and management of wetlands in the country including Madhya Pradesh, on cost sharing basis between Central Government and respective State Governments. The scheme covers various activities such as interception, diversion and treatment of wastewater, shoreline protection, lake front development, in-situ cleaning i.e., desilting & deweeding, storm water management, bioremediation, catchment area treatment, lake beautification, survey & demarcation, bio-fencing, fisheries development, weed control, biodiversity conservation, education and awareness creation, community participation, etc.

Based on the proposals received from the State Government of Madhya Pradesh, this Ministry had sanctioned projects at a total cost of ₹ 432.03 lakhs during 2018-2019 for conservation of Bhoj Wetland in Bhopal and central share of ₹ 200.00 lakhs out of  ₹ 259.22 lakhs has been released to Government of Madhya Pradesh for conservation and management of Bhoj wetland.

State-wise details of sites added in list of Ramsar sites across the country during the last three years are given at Annexure.

Annexure

 

State-wise details of sites added in list of Ramsar sites across the country during the last three years

  State/Union Territory   Wetland Date of Designation*
Bihar (2)
Nagi Bird Sanctuary 11-10-2023
Nakti Bird Sanctuary 11-10-2023
Gujarat (3)
Wadhvana Wetland 05-04-2021
Thol Lake Wildlife Sanctuary 05-04-2021
Khijadia Wildlife Sanctuary 13-04-2021
Goa (1)
Nanda Lake 08-06-2022
Haryana (2)
Sultanpur National Park 25-05-2021
Bhindawas Wildlife Sanctuary 25-05-2021
Jammu and Kashmir (2)
Hygam Wetland Conservation Reserve 08-06-2022
Shallbugh Wetland Conservation Reserve 08-06-2022
Karnataka (4)
Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary 15-02-2022
Ankasamudra Bird Conservation Reserve 10-03-2023
Aghanashini Estuary 14-02-2023
Magadi Kere Conservation Reserve 14-02-2023
Madhya Pradesh (3)
Sirpur Wetland 07-01-2022
Sakhya Sagar 07-01-2022
Yashwant Sagar 07-01-2022
Maharashtra (1)
Thane Creek 13-04-2022
Mizoram (1)
Pala Wetland 31-08-2021
Odisha (4)
Satkosia Gorge 12-10-2021
Tampara Lake 12-10-2021
Hirakud Reservoir 12-10-2021
Ansupa Lake 12-10-2021
Tamil Nadu (15)
Koonthankulam Bird Sanctuary 08-11-2021
Chitrangudi Bird Sanctuary 08-11-2021
Karikili Bird Sanctuary 08-04-2022
Pichavaram Mangrove 08-04-2022
Pallikaranai Marsh Reserve Forest 08-04-2022
Gulf of Mannar Marine Biosphere Reserve 08-04-2022
Vembannur Wetland Complex 08-04-2022
Vellode Bird Sanctuary 08-04-2022
Udhayamarthandapuram Bird Sanctuary 08-04-2022
Vedanthangal Bird Sanctuary 08-04-2022
Suchindram Theroor Wetland Complex 08-04-2022
Vaduvur Bird Sanctuary 08-04-2022
Kanjirankulam Bird Sanctuary 08-04-2022
Karaivetti Bird Sanctuary 24-05-2023
Longwood Shola Reserve Forest 24-05-2023
Uttar Pradesh (2)
Haiderpur Wetland 13-04-2021
Bakhira Wildlife Sanctuary 29-06-2021
 
  1. Ramsar Sites
  

* Date of designation is taken as the date of signing of designation letter by the Administrative Authority.

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.