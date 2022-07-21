New Delhi : Under the Integrated Coastal Zone Management Project, the Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change (MoEFCC) has piloted Beach Environment & Aesthetic Management Service (BEAMS) Programme. Under this programme, various activities related to pollution abatement, beach awareness, aesthetics, safety, surveillances services and environment education, etc., have been done at identified beaches aimed to achieve international standards for Blue Flag Beach Certification.

Total 10 beaches situated in 6 States and 3 Union Territories have been developed at par with best international beaches with safety and ecologically sustainable infrastructure, acceptable bathing water quality, self-sustaining energy supply and environmentally sound services/management measures. Beaches that have been conferred with internationally recognized Blue Flag Certification are:

Shivrajpur, Devbhumi Dwarka District, Gujarat Ghoghla (Diu) Dadara Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Padubidri, Udupi District, Karnataka Kasarkod, Karwar District, Karnataka Kappad, Kozhikode District, Kerala Kovalam, Kanchipuram District, Tamil Nadu Eden, Puducherry District, Puducherry Rushikonda, Vishakhapatnam District, Andhra Pradesh Golden, Puri District, Odisha Radhanagar (Havelock), Andaman & Nicobar Islands

National Center for Coastal Research (NCCR) under Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) conducted studies on the qualitative analysis of litter in different beaches along the east and west coast of India. Studies indicated that the plastic litter from tourism varies from40% to 96%. As per the studies conducted by MoEF&CC and MoES, most of the harbors and beaches have high beach litter.

