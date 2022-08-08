New Delhi : The Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change has released the Detailed Project Reports (DPR) prepared by Indian Council of Forestry, Research and Education (ICFRE), Dehradun for Rejuvenation of 13 Major Rivers namely Sutlej, Beas, Ravi, Chenab, Jhelum, Luni, Yamuna, Mahanadi, Brahmaputra, Narmada, Godavari, Krishna and Cauvery through Forestry interventions, in March, 2022. The programme interventions include tree plantation, soil and moisture conservation works in the catchment area and river front development to increase green cover and carbon sink, reduce silt load & flooding and enhance ground water recharge etc., besides generating employment. The total financial requirement to the interventions proposed in these thirteen DPRs for five years is Rs. 19,342.62 crore under 4 major components viz (a) Implementation of Forestry Interventions, (b) Strengthening Knowledge Management and National Capacity Development, (c) Maintenance Phase including Scaling Up and Replication of Successful Models, and (d) National Coordination for Forestry Interventions and River Conservation. The DPRs have been shared with concerned State Governments for implementation with multi-departmental participation. The State Forest Departments together with concerned Departments namely Agricultural & Horticulture Department, Urban Municipal Bodies, Department of Rural Development etc. are envisaged to implement the DPRs with the funding sources under various Central and State Government schemes.

The river-wise details of the treatment area as per DPRs are given in annexure.

This information was given by the Minister of State for Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.