Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Updates Rules on Buffer Zone Developments

The directions of the Hon’ble Supreme Court in order dated June 3, 2022 stated that no new permanent structure shall be permitted for whatsoever purpose within the Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ). The referred order of Hon’ble Supreme Court was later clarified vide the said Court order dated April 26, 2023 wherein activities were permitted subject to strict adherence of the guidelines of this Ministry dated February 9, 2011.

Compliance of the order of Hon’ble Supreme Court and the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change have to be adhered by the States/Union Territories for protection and management of forest areas including Eco-Sensitive Zones.