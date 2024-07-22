Ministry of Environment Assists States in Forest Fire Management with Financial Support

The Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Govt. of India assists the State Governments and Union Territory Administrations in prevention and control of forest fires by providing financial assistance under the ongoing Centrally Sponsored Scheme(CSS) – Forest Fire Prevention and Management.

Besides, for timely detection and monitoring of forest fires, the Forest Survey of India (FSI), an organization under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, has put in place a satellite-based ‘Forest Fire Monitoring and Alert system’. The forest fire alerts are disseminated through SMS and e-mail to the registered users.

Also, a 24×7 Disaster Management Control Room has been set up in the Ministry to monitor forest fire incidences in the country.

As per the report received from the State Forest Department, Maharashtra, the following measures have been taken in the State of Maharashtra to manage and control fire in the forests across the State.

a. Forest fire management plans are prepared to respond to forest fire risks and incidences.

b. Pre-forest fire season preparatory activities such as the creation and maintenance of fire lines, removing excess grass around sensitive areas, maintenance of the firefighting equipment, etc. are carried out.

c. Engagement of fire watchers, regular patrolling, and deployment of mobile squad units are carried out to keep a constant vigil.

d. Capacity building of field staff through training, provisioning firefighting equipment for forest fire prevention and management are also carried out.

e. Community participation through Joint Forest Management Committees (JFMCs) and Eco-Development Committees (EDCs) is promoted in forest fire management and control.

f. Drone technology in sensitive areas is also applied.

g. A forest control room has been set up to monitor and coordinate with the field officers.

Public participation in the prevention and control of forest fires is mainly through JFMCs, EDCs, and Van Panchayats.

The State Forest Department, Government of Maharashtra has been adopting modern firefighting methods/equipment. The field staff have been provided with tools and equipment such as work kits, consisting of necessary equipment to control forest fire.

This information was given by Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Shri Kirti Vardhan Singh in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.