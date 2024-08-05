Ministry of Environment Assesses Impact of Ongoing NAFCC Projects Across States

The National Adaptation Fund for Climate Change (NAFCC) was established to support adaptation activities in the States and Union Territories (UTs) of India that are vulnerable to the adverse effects of climate change. NAFCC is implemented in project mode and 30 projects have been sanctioned in 27 States and UTs including Andhra Pradesh with total project cost of Rs 847.48 crores. The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) is the National Implementing Entity (NIE) for NAFCC and project funds are released to NABARD in installments based on the performance of the projects and NAFCC guidelines. NAFCC has been made a non-scheme in November 2022.

No project is implemented in the Visakhapatnam district under NAFCC. However, a NAFCC Project titled “Climate Resilient Interventions in Dairy Sector in Coastal and Arid Areas in Andhra Pradesh” was sanctioned in August 2016 and is implemented in 03 districts of Andhra Pradesh viz., Anantapuramu (Anathapur), Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore (Nellore) and Vijayanagaram (Vizianagaram). One of the project component is establishing community based best practices for managing heat stress and impacts of cyclones on dairy animal. The financial details of the project in Andhra Pradesh are as under:

Particulars Amount (₹) Amount sanctioned 12,71,36,316/ (sanction date: 16-08-2016) Amount released to NABARD 6,35,68,108/- (date of receipt: 26-10-2016) Amount released by NABARD to Executing Entity (EE) 5,12,78,000/- (date of disbursement: 11-08-2017) Utilisation at EE level 228,49,000/-

The challenges encountered in implementation of the project include delays in land identification & alienation, identification of civil engineering executive agency & technical resource agency, finalization of climate resilient animal hostel design.