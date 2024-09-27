Ministry of Electronics and Military College Collaborate to Accelerate Defence Innovation Under Atmanirbhar Bharat

Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and Military College of Telecommunications Engineering (MCTE) have formalized their partnership to foster innovation and drive technological advancements for defence applications. As part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, MeitY’s R&D organisations handed over various indigenously developed products to MCTE for potential military use, reinforcing the nation’s commitment to self-reliance.

Accelerating adoption of advanced technologies

Building on the commitments made during the 2023 interaction between the former Minister of State, MeitY, and the Chief of Army Staff, the visit by Secretary, MeitY, accompanied by heads of the R&D organisations of MeitY, aimed to strengthen collaborative efforts for joint Research and Development (R&D) in key areas such as AI, Quantum, Chip Design, 5G & beyond, strategic electronics and communications etc. This partnership is poised to accelerate the adoption of advanced technologies to meet the evolving needs and challenges faced by the Indian Army.

The initiative involves MCTE’s collaboration in MeitY’s R&D efforts in Electronics and IT, including joint research in cutting-edge technologies. It also aims to provide a platform for MSMEs through an incubation ecosystem, promoting cross-pollination of ideas and technologies.

CDAC Centre of Excellence at MCTE

Shri S. Krishnan, Secretary, MeitY highlighted the importance of empowering the Armed Forces with indigenous solutions and commended the proposed CDAC Centre of Excellence at MCTE. He also appreciated the Letter of Intent with NIELIT to enhance military training programs and assured support for a National Military Technology Research and Incubation Centre at MCTE.

Collaboration with researchers to define battlefield needs

Lt Gen K H Gawas, Commandant, MCTE said that to unlock the true potential and gravitate towards Viksit Bharat, there is a need for collaboration between Army and researchers to understand battlefield requirements. He expressed confidence that this partnership would drive future defence innovations and equip the Indian Army to meet the challenges of a rapidly evolving battlefield environment.