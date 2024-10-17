Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology’s (MeitY) Digital India Innovation Zone at India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2024

The National e-Governance Division (NeGD), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has set up a pavilion, ‘Digital India Innovation Zone’, at India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2024 to provide hands-on experience to the delegates on India’s various Digital Public Infrastructure (DPIs).

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated the 8th edition of India Mobile Congress at Bharat Mandapam during the International Telecommunication Union – World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly (WTSA) 2024 programme and took a walkthrough of the exhibition showcased on the occasion.

Shri S Krishnan, Secretary, MeitY visited the Digital India Innovation Zone at the India Mobile Congress at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi (16.10.2024)

Secretary, MeitY Shri S Krishnan also visited the MeitY pavilion and had a look at the various advanced electronic systems and digital e-governance solutions at display.

Meity Pavillion

The MeitY pavilion aims to provide a hands-on experience to the delegates on various DPIs viz DigiLocker, UMANG, Aadhaar, UPI, eSanjeevani, ONDC, and Digital India BHASHINI. Additionally, MeitY’s organisations C-DAC, NIXI, SAMEER have set up interactive booths to showcase the Made-in-India technological advancements in the country.

Through this state-of-the-art pavilion, MeitY seeks to make global stakeholders aware of projects that are scalable and bring Ease of Living, Ease of Doing Business, and Ease of Governance for the citizens.

The UMANG booth takes the visitor through some important services like blood bank search, train navigation, pensioner life certificate generation, passport seva, etc. in real-time through a rotoscope. On the other hand, ‘Time Challenge: Secure Docs’, a timed game at the DigiLocker booth allows the visitors to put their documents in a digital vault and earn Digital India merchandise. Delegates can also get a live demonstration of the DigiLocker ecosystem and a step-by-step process of registration.

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) provides the delegates with a live demo of the ‘Scan & Pay’ facility through UPI and showcases other UPI services which are playing a significant role in the digital payment revolution in India.

ONDC stall gives an interactive experience where on one hand it highlights the impact it has created in the ecommerce space through live numbers and seller stories and on the other hand it explains what ONDC does through a series of interesting videos along with a real life demo of how to shop from the network. People visiting the ONDC stall can also win exciting prizes by answering a few very easy questions in their trivia game.

The Digital India BHASHINI booth is featuring its various use cases like ‘Baatcheet’, a cross-language translation for mobile calls; Sabha Lekha, an AI based multilingual meeting platform, and more. The Baatcheet app provides voice call capabilities along with transliteration displayed in-app for clearer communication. Baatcheet supports both App-to-App and App-to-mobile calling, allowing the other person to participate even without having the app installed. This booth also features pioneering AI-powered solution ConversationAIly which empowers doctors to optimise in-clinic conversations by providing positive conversation cues to improve compliance behaviors in patients with chronic diseases like diabetes, obesity and hypertension. Another tool Signassistive is a platform that makes any type of information accessible to 18M deaf and hard of hearing population.

A teleconsultation center has been set up at the booth of eSanjeevani. The delegates can understand how the India’s National Telemedicine Service is reaching out to citizens in both rural and urban areas, breaking the health divide.

Every Indian’s unique digital identity, Aadhaar, is showcasing the face authentication solution impacting millions of lives.

The “Mann Ki Baat” booth helps the delegates to listen to the various episodes in their own regional language.

MeitY organization NIXI is offering an immersive experience designed to educate delegates on the importance of the .भारत domain and the need for a multi-lingual internet. They can even register their own .भारत domain at the booth.

The pavilion has hosted CDAC’s products and solutions on 5G and beyond technology areas. IOS-5GN, the project funded by MeitY for developing industry grade open source 5G platform, demonstration covered end-to-end 5G setup using open source solutions. CDAC has also showcased its mobile security solutions ‘M-Kavach’, ‘M-Prabandh’ and ‘Parikshan’. The demonstration covers SDN middleware based 5G simulation platform for use cases, Smart energy meter, 5G V2X solution, and 5G based drone development platform, ‘Create’.

SAMEER has exhibited Next Generation Communication and Microwave Technologies those are being pursued under the Digital India mission of MeitY. It has displayed various technologies developed in the field of Atmospheric Science, Healthcare, 6G Communications and Industrial applications through interactive UI and also displayed scale down replica of MMW Radiometer for climate studies & 1.5T Superconducting MRI Scanner for medical applications. Through these exhibits, SAMEER is disseminating critical features of the technologies developed to the larger audience participating in IMC, 2024.

India Mobile Congress 2024

The India Mobile Congress 2024 is displaying India’s innovation ecosystem, where leading telecom companies and innovators will highlight advancements in Quantum technology and Circular Economy along with spotlight on 6G, 5G use-case showcase, Cloud & Edge computing, IoT, Semiconductors, Cybersecurity, Green Tech, Satellite Communications, and Electronics Manufacturing. Its 2024 edition will showcase over 400 exhibitors, about 900 startups, and participation from over 120 countries. The event also intends to highlight more than 900 technology use case scenarios, host more than 100 sessions and discussion with over 600 global and Indian speakers.

The four-day event, hosted by the Department of Telecommunications, Government of India at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi is being organised from October 15-18, 2024.

The Digital India Experience Zone at India Mobile Congress 2024 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi