Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology Launches 3rd Phase of Capacity-Building Initiatives for Digital Governance

As part of its ongoing commitment to the vision of Digital India, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has launched the third phase of its capacity-building initiatives. These initiatives focus on critical areas such as Digital Public Infrastructure, Contract and Procurement Management, the Application of AI & ML, Managing Large Digital Transformation Projects, Digital Governance, and Data Management. To enhance the capabilities of officials at both Central and State levels, a series of specialized training programmes are being conducted across the country.

Second regional programme on procurement management begins in Ahmedabad

The second regional programme of this series focused on ‘Contract and Procurement Management’ was inaugurated on 26th September 2024 at Ahmedabad, Gujarat. This initiative, spearheaded by the National e-Governance Division (NeGD) of MeitY, is in partnership with the National Institute for Smart Governance (NISG) as the training partner. The programme commenced with 28 participants from Central Line Ministries and other Western states of the country.

NeGD initiative boosts officers skills in procurement challenges

NeGD, under MeitY, is at the forefront in designing and implementing various capacity building programmes under its Capacity Building scheme. This training programme on Managing Contracts and Procurement is designed to offer a unique and immersive learning experience for the participating officers. By integrating theoretical concepts with practical case studies and engaging with industry experts, the programme equips participants with the knowledge and skills necessary to effectively tackle and solve challenges related to execution of contracts and procurement within their respective departments.